Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019





TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Summary Financial Results (In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data) 3 Months Ended June 30 6 Months Ended June 30 2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) % Change 2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) % Change Net revenue 84,117 81,087 4% 163,070 176,882 -8% Net income 2,616 3,608 -28% 5,415 7,352 -26% Basic Net earnings per common share 0.25 0.34 -26% 0.51 0.69 -26% Adjusted EBITDA1,2 11,486 11,188 3% 20,917 21,567 -3% Net cash provided by operating activities 6,979 5,754 21% 15,970 15,327 4%

This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 reflect the impact of the purchase price accounting adjustment related to the fair value write down of deferred revenue from the Ascio acquisition on March 18, 2019, which lowered Adjusted EBITDA by $0.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

Summary of Revenues and Gross profit (In Thousands of US Dollars) Revenue Gross Profit 3 Months ended June 30 3 Months ended June 30 2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) Network Access Services: Mobile Services 20,986 22,411 10,180 10,433 Other Services 2,644 1,895 1,688 605 Total Network Access Services 23,630 24,306 11,868 11,038 Domain Services: Wholesale Domain Services 46,485 42,540 8,668 6,696 Value Added Services 4,775 4,601 4,037 3,853 Total Wholesale 51,260 47,141 12,705 10,549 Retail 8,783 8,477 4,374 4,031 Portfolio 444 1,163 297 968 Total Domain Services 60,487 56,781 17,376 15,548 Network Expenses: Network, other costs - - (2,385 ) (2,701 ) Network, depreciation and amortization costs - - (2,352 ) (1,727 ) Total Network expenses - - (4,737 ) (4,428 ) Total 84,117 81,087 24,507 22,158

"The second quarter of 2019 was highlighted by year-over-year growth in revenue and gross margin as our domains and Ting Mobile businesses continued to generate strong cash flows to invest in our long-term Ting Internet growth opportunity," said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. "The second quarter saw continued steady progress at Ting Internet, marked by our best quarter ever in terms of new subscribers, continued expansion in the number of serviceable addresses, and our highest ever level of capital expenditure as we continue to build out the network for the long-term growth of the business."

Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased 4% to $84.1 million from $81.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share compared with $3.6 million, or $0.34 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2019 increased 3% to $11.5 million from $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 reflects the impact of the purchase price accounting adjustment related to the fair value write down of deferred revenue from the Ascio acquisition, which lowered Adjusted EBITDA by $0.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2019 were $12.0 million compared with $11.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and $11.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense, interest income, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

3 months ended June 30 6 months ended June 30 2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) 2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) Net income for the period 2,616 3,608 5,415 7,352 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,172 1,330 4,097 2,562 Amortization of intangible assets 2,565 2,326 4,605 4,657 Interest expense, net 1,314 951 2,286 1,847 Provision for income taxes 1,819 1,228 3,076 2,411 Stock-based compensation 685 615 1,210 1,193 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (70 ) 46 (188 ) 43 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities (162 ) 282 (490 ) 459 Acquisition and transition costs* 547 802 906 1,043 Adjusted EBITDA 11,486 11,188 20,917 21,567 *Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to the Company's acquisition of Enom in January 2017 and Ascio in March 2019. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Conference Call

Concurrent with the dissemination of this news release, management's pre-recorded commentary discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company have been posted to the Tucows web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials. In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the next six days (until Tuesday, August 13), shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest to the Company's web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, August 20 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com), Enom (http://www.enom.com) and Ascio (http://ascio.com) manage a combined 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (http://tucows.com).

Tucows Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, 2019

2018 * (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,003 $ 12,637 Accounts receivable 11,588 10,837 Inventory 3,259 3,775 Prepaid expenses and deposits 19,455 15,472 Derivative instrument asset, current portion 140 - Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion 97,788 87,782 Other assets 2,501 - Income taxes recoverable 3,208 1,423 Total current assets 149,942 131,926 Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion 18,060 18,745 Property and equipment 64,010 48,065 Right of use operating lease asset 11,395 - Contract costs 1,337 1,390 Intangible assets 59,451 49,395 Goodwill 110,093 90,054 Total assets $ 414,288 $ 339,575 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,590 $ 8,445 Accrued liabilities 10,789 5,899 Customer deposits 13,526 11,919 Derivative instrument liability - 1,276 Deferred rent, current portion - 21 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,496 - Loan payable, current portion - 18,400 Deferred revenue, current portion 130,499 116,734 Accreditation fees payable, current portion 1,038 985 Income taxes payable 797 1,668 Total current liabilities 165,735 165,347 Deferred revenue, long-term portion 26,720 26,960 Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion 231 250 Deferred rent, long-term portion - 116 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 9,482 - Loan payable, long-term portion 99,901 46,201 Deferred Gain - - Deferred tax liability 25,218 20,925 Redeemable non-controlling interest - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,663,462 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 10,627,988 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 16,461 15,823 Additional paid-in capital 4,195 3,953 Retained earnings 66,225 60,810 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 120 (810 ) Total stockholders' equity 87,001 79,776 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 414,288 $ 339,575 *The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.





Tucows Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 *

2019 2018 *

(unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenues $ 84,117 $ 81,087 $ 163,070 $ 176,882 Cost of revenues: Cost of revenues 54,873 54,501 106,805 123,473 Network expenses (*) 2,385 2,701 4,780 5,275 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,038 1,228 3,839 2,359 Amortization of intangible assets 314 499 488 998 Total cost of revenues 59,610 58,929 115,912 132,105 Gross profit 24,507 22,158 47,158 44,777 Expenses: Sales and marketing (*) 8,856 7,852 17,597 16,217 Technical operations and development (*) 2,752 2,355 5,275 4,450 General and administrative (*) 4,796 4,256 9,244 8,786 Depreciation of property and equipment 134 102 258 203 Amortization of intangible assets 2,251 1,827 4,117 3,659 Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts (31 ) 52 (110 ) 49 Total expenses 18,758 16,444 36,381 33,364 Income from operations 5,749 5,714 10,777 11,413 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (1,314 ) (951 ) (2,286 ) (1,847 ) Other income, net - 73 - 197 Total other income (expenses) (1,314 ) (878 ) (2,286 ) (1,650 ) Income before provision for income taxes 4,435 4,836 8,491 9,763 Provision for income taxes 1,819 1,228 3,076 2,411 Net income before redeemable non-controlling interest 2,616 3,608 5,415 7,352 Redeemable non-controlling interest - - - (26 ) Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest - - - 26 Net income for the period 2,616 3,608 5,415 7,352 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities 240 (273 ) 789 (256 ) Net amount reclassified to earnings 80 13 141 13 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (expense) recovery of ($103) and $84 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, ($298) and $78 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 320 (260 ) 930 (243 ) Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ 2,936 $ 3,348 $ 6,345 $ 7,109 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.69 Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share 10,657,124 10,597,228 10,646,045 10,592,994 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ 0.68 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share 10,840,005 10,803,007 10,837,456 10,797,017 (*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows: Network expenses $ 72 $ 28 $ 129 $ 84 Sales and marketing $ 297 $ 245 $ 494 $ 432 Technical operations and development $ 132 $ 174 $ 249 $ 351 General and administrative $ 183 $ 168 $ 338 $ 327 *The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.

Tucows Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 *

2019 2018 *

Cash provided by: (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net income for the period $ 2,616 $ 3,608 $ 5,415 $ 7,352 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,172 1,330 4,097 2,562 Loss on write off of property and equipment - - 22 - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 90 69 168 139 Amortization of intangible assets 2,565 2,326 4,605 4,657 Net amortization contract costs 34 25 53 50 Deferred income taxes (recovery) 1,449 (445 ) 1,911 (492 ) Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (381 ) (197 ) (737 ) (341 ) Amortization of deferred rent - (4 ) - (4 ) Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability 79 - 49 - Loss on disposal of domain names 2 28 6 65 Other income - (42 ) - (171 ) Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts (70 ) 46 (188 ) 43 Stock-based compensation 685 615 1,210 1,193 Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 1,031 471 (157 ) 162 Inventory 108 (350 ) 516 (304 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (2,524 ) (717 ) (2,914 ) (1,242 ) Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees 1,651 204 (65 ) 11,548 Income taxes recoverable (1,639 ) 165 (2,875 ) 430 Accounts payable (1,170 ) (1,862 ) (384 ) 270 Accrued liabilities 2,266 (401 ) 3,587 358 Customer deposits (808 ) (46 ) (521 ) (2,321 ) Deferred revenue (1,131 ) 1,067 2,138 (8,531 ) Accreditation fees payable (46 ) (136 ) 34 (96 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,979 5,754 15,970 15,327 Financing activities: Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 122 32 194 39 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (185 ) (141 ) (524 ) (288 ) Proceeds received on loan payable 7,431 2,500 40,371 2,500 Repayment of loan payable (3 ) (6,253 ) (4,603 ) (10,825 ) Payment of loan payable costs (434 ) - (641 ) (4 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 6,931 (3,862 ) 34,797 (8,578 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (10,414 ) (7,319 ) (20,849 ) (12,436 ) Acquisition of a portion of the minority interest in Ting Virginia, LLC - - - (1,200 ) Acquisition of other assets (2,501 ) - (2,501 ) - Acquisition of Ascio Technologies Inc. (net of cash of $1,437) - - (28,024 ) - Acquisition of intangible assets (27 ) - (27 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,942 ) (7,319 ) (51,401 ) (13,637 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 968 (5,427 ) (634 ) (6,888 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,035 16,588 12,637 18,049 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,003 $ 11,161 $ 12,003 $ 11,161 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,318 $ 961 $ 2,294 $ 1,862 Income taxes paid, net $ 2,046 $ 2,240 $ 4,164 $ 3,577 Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 674 $ 258 $ 674 $ 258 *The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.





Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

(unaudited)

2018

(unaudited) 2019

(unaudited)

2018

(unaudited) Net income for the period $ 2,616 $ 3,608 $ 5,415 $ 7,352 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,172 1,330 4,097 2,562 Amortization of intangible assets 2,565 2,326 4,605 4,657 Interest expense, net 1,314 951 2,286 1,847 Provision for income taxes 1,819 1,228 3,076 2,411 Stock-based compensation 685 615 1,210 1,193 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (70 ) 46 (188 ) 43 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities (162 ) 282 (490 ) 459 Acquisition and other costs1 547 802 906 1,043 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,486 $ 11,188 $ 20,917 $ 21,567 1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of eNom in January 2017 and Ascio in March 2019. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows' business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

