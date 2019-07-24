Quantcast

Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2019 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ET

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results via news release on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, management's pre-recorded commentary (with transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.  In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent six days, until Tuesday, August 13, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, August 20 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.  All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (opensrs.com), Enom (enom.com) and Ascio (ascio.com) manage a combined 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows‘ corporate website (tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:

Lawrence Chamberlain

Loderock Advisors

(416) 519-4196

lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

 

Source: Tucows Inc.

