TuanChe Limited to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 20, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


BEIJING, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TC), a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.

TuanChe's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6713-5090
United States Toll Free:    +1-866-519-4004
China: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906-601
Conference ID:    5755498

The replay will be accessible through August 28, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

International:  +61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Conference ID: 5755498

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (Nasdaq:TC) is a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe has achieved rapid growth in its business by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. TuanChe also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers, which ultimately helps automakers penetrate and expand into lower-tier cities. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact ir@tuanche.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

TuanChe Limited

Cynthia Tan

Tel: +86-10-6398-6232

Email: ir@tuanche.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1-646-405-6148

Email: tuanche@icrinc.com

Source: TuanChe Limited

