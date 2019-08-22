TTM Technologies, Inc. To Exhibit Its Leading PCB and RF Automotive Technology Solutions at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo in Novi, Michigan



SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, will be exhibiting at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo 2019 ("EV Tech North America"), booth 1038. The show runs from September 10-12 and will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. As part of the exhibition, TTM Technologies will have sales and technical experts on-site to support customers with innovative digital and RF PCB product and component solutions to address their challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.



"We are thrilled to participate again at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo. Our team is enthusiastic to meet all attendees," said Jon Pereira, TTM Technologies' President of the Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation Business Unit. "As a PCB and RF components technology leader, TTM Technologies works collaboratively with our automotive customers to provide innovative product solutions to enhance reliability and provide product support from prototype through high-volume production."

About the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo 2019

The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo is a must-attend event for anyone looking to keep up with market growth driven by policy mandates and consumer demand. The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo offers expert-led educational sessions and a showcase of materials, components, and systems that make EVs and HEVs unique. Additional information can be found at www.evtechexpo.com

About TTM Technologies, Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency ("RF") and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Winnie Ng Sameer Desai Vice President, Corporate Marketing Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations TTM Technologies, Inc. TTM Technologies, Inc. +852 2660 4287 +1 714 327 3050 winnie.ng@ttm.com sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

Source: TTM Technologies