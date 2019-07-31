TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results





SANTA ANA, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended on July 1, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net sales were $633.0 million

GAAP net income was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $21.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations of $86.1 million

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $633.0 million, compared to $716.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $620.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.8 million, compared to $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. This compares to income of $84.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018, inclusive of the release of a tax valuation allowance of $74.6 million, and a loss of $3.3 million, or ($0.03) per share, in the first quarter of 2019.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $21.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.02 of foreign exchange gains. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $52.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $16.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $82.9 million, or 13.1 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $115.9 million, or 16.2 percent of net sales, for the second quarter of 2018 and $78.5 million, or 12.7 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2019.

"For the second quarter, TTM continued to generate strong cash flow and delivered earnings at the high end of the previously guided range," said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. "The year over year growth we are experiencing in the aerospace and defense end market partially offset weakness in our commercial end markets. We see Q2 as the low point of the year and we expect that continued strength in the aerospace and defense market combined with a strong rebound in the cellular end market in Q3 will drive overall revenue growth and improved profitability. At the same time, we will continue to be focused on cash flow generation and our strategic goals of diversification, differentiation and discipline."

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019 TTM estimates that revenue will be in the range of $690 million to $730 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.35 to $0.41 per diluted share.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM's adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM's ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter First Two Quarters 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 633,038 $ 716,887 $ 620,200 $ 1,253,238 $ 1,380,469 Cost of goods sold 548,423 600,747 531,515 1,079,938 1,175,651 Gross profit 84,615 116,140 88,685 173,300 204,818 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 17,867 18,619 18,901 36,768 36,247 General and administrative 34,693 45,721 35,023 69,716 79,848 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,267 19,489 16,826 28,093 25,350 Restructuring charges 3,944 577 445 4,389 1,638 Total operating expenses 67,771 84,406 71,195 138,966 143,083 Operating income 16,844 31,734 17,490 34,334 61,735 Interest expense (20,871 ) (20,453 ) (21,688 ) (42,559 ) (34,200 ) Other, net 4,621 6,178 (530 ) 4,091 5,071 Income (loss) before income taxes 594 17,459 (4,728 ) (4,134 ) 32,606 Income tax (provision) / benefit 2,830 66,545 1,476 4,306 61,495 Net income (loss) $ 3,424 $ 84,004 $ (3,252 ) $ 172 $ 94,101 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.81 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.65 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.75 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 105,470 103,553 104,315 104,893 103,030 Diluted 106,107 134,721 104,315 105,860 134,088 Reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 84,004 $ 94,101 Add back items: interest expense, net of tax 3,587 7,135 Adjusted net income $ 87,591 $ 101,236 Weighted-average shares outstanding 103,553 103,030 Dilutive effect of convertible debt 25,938 25,938 Dilutive effect of warrants 3,854 3,517 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,376 1,603 Diluted shares 134,721 134,088 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.75 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA July 1, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 284,466 $ 256,360 Accounts and notes receivable, net 482,740 523,165 Contract assets 261,071 287,741 Inventories 122,149 109,377 Total current assets 1,189,686 1,206,914 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,037,087 1,052,024 Operating lease right of use asset 25,625 - Other non-current assets 1,187,715 1,198,565 Total assets 3,440,113 3,457,503 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 30,000 Accounts payable 432,936 431,288 Total current liabilities 623,955 673,214 Debt, net of discount 1,469,270 1,462,425 Total long-term liabilities 1,587,081 1,557,202 Total equity 1,229,077 1,227,087 Total liabilities and equity 3,440,113 3,457,503 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Second Quarter First Quarter First Two Quarters 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Gross margin 13.4 % 16.2 % 14.3 % 13.8 % 14.8 % Operating margin 2.7 % 4.4 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 4.5 % End Market Breakdown: Second Quarter First Quarter 2019 2018* 2019 Aerospace/Defense 28 % 23 % 27 % Automotive 16 % 19 % 17 % Cellular Phone 6 % 8 % 7 % Computing/Storage/Peripherals 15 % 15 % 13 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 15 % 15 % 15 % Networking/Communications 17 % 17 % 18 % Other 3 % 3 % 3 % * Amended for Anaren integration Stock-based Compensation: Second Quarter First Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 570 $ 829 $ 705 Selling and marketing 396 545 466 General and administrative 2,636 4,493 2,755 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,602 $ 5,867 $ 3,926 Operating Segment Data: Second Quarter First Quarter Net sales: 2019 2018 2019 PCB $ 573,121 $ 655,045 $ 568,822 E-M Solutions 59,917 61,842 51,378 Total net sales $ 633,038 $ 716,887 $ 620,200 Operating segment income: PCB $ 50,989 $ 80,964 $ 58,542 E-M Solutions 863 2,496 1,179 Corporate (22,561 ) (32,237 ) (24,226 ) Total operating segment income 29,291 51,223 35,495 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (12,447 ) (19,489 ) (18,005 ) Total operating income 16,844 31,734 17,490 Total other expense (16,250 ) (14,275 ) (22,218 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 594 $ 17,459 $ (4,728 ) RECONCILIATIONS1 Second Quarter First Quarter First Two Quarters 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 84,615 $ 116,140 $ 88,685 $ 173,300 $ 204,818 Add back item: Inventory markup - 4,900 - - 4,900 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,180 - 1,179 2,359 - Stock-based compensation 570 829 705 1,275 1,358 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 86,365 $ 121,869 $ 90,569 $ 176,934 $ 211,076 Non-GAAP gross margin 13.6 % 17.0 % 14.6 % 14.1 % 15.3 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income $ 16,844 $ 31,734 $ 17,490 $ 34,334 $ 61,735 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 12,447 19,489 18,005 30,452 25,350 Stock-based compensation 3,602 5,867 3,926 7,528 9,489 Inventory markup - 4,900 - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 4,351 7,429 1,103 5,454 12,463 Non-GAAP operating income $ 37,244 $ 69,419 $ 40,524 $ 77,768 $ 113,937 Non-GAAP operating margin 5.9 % 9.7 % 6.5 % 6.2 % 8.3 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,424 $ 84,004 $ (3,252 ) $ 172 $ 94,101 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 12,447 19,489 18,005 30,452 25,350 Stock-based compensation 3,602 5,867 3,926 7,528 9,489 Non-cash interest expense 3,467 3,353 3,868 7,335 6,407 (Gain) on sale of Viasource (235 ) - (3,071 ) (3,306 ) - Inventory markup - 4,900 - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 4,351 7,742 1,103 5,454 13,005 Income taxes5 (5,789 ) (73,073 ) (4,150 ) (9,939 ) (72,965 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 21,267 $ 52,282 $ 16,429 $ 37,696 $ 80,287 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.20 $ 0.48 $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.74 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares6: Diluted shares 106,107 134,721 105,614 105,860 134,088 Dilutive effect of convertible debt - (25,938 ) - - (25,938 ) Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 106,107 108,783 105,614 105,860 108,150 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,424 $ 84,004 $ (3,252 ) $ 172 $ 94,101 Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) (2,830 ) (66,545 ) (1,476 ) (4,306 ) (61,495 ) Interest expense 20,871 20,453 21,688 42,559 34,200 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 12,447 19,489 18,005 30,452 25,350 Depreciation expense 41,235 40,298 41,602 82,837 80,073 Stock-based compensation 3,602 5,867 3,926 7,528 9,489 (Gain) on sale of Viasource (235 ) - (3,071 ) (3,306 ) - Inventory markup - 4,900 - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 4,351 7,429 1,103 5,454 12,463 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,865 $ 115,895 $ 78,525 $ 161,390 $ 199,081 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1 % 16.2 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 14.4 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow 86,123 55,639 36,924 123,047 41,378 Capital expenditures, net (34,741 ) (38,948 ) (28,446 ) (63,187 ) (81,087 ) Free cash flow $ 51,382 $ 16,691 $ 8,478 $ 59,860 $ (39,709 ) 1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and inventory markup. 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings per share excludes the dilutive effect of convertible debt. 7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

