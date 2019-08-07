TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Quantcast

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • Needham Industrial Technologies Conference in New York City at the Needham Office on August 14th;
  • Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit in Chicago at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on August 28;
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas at the Encore HotelSeptember 10th with a presentation at 4:35pm Pacific Time;
  • Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale at the Phoenician Hotel on September 24th with a presentation at 2:15pm Mountain Time.

The presentations at the two Deutsche Bank conferences will be webcast live on the company's website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.  There are no presentations at the Needham and Jefferies conferences.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

