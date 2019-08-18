TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Executive Transition





SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, today announced that Catherine Gridley ("Cathie") will be joining the TTM executive team on September 3rd as incoming Senior Vice President and President of the Aerospace and Defense/Specialty ("A&D") Business Unit ("BU"), and will formally assume the A&D leadership role on January 1st, 2020.



Cathie joins TTM most recently from Northrup Grumman Corporation ("NGC") where she was the Vice President and General Manager of their Advanced Defense Services Division leading more than 5,000 employees worldwide. Prior to her time at NGC, she held P&L leadership positions with DynCorp International, GE Aviation Systems and Goodrich. Cathie earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Ithaca College and Masters in Business Administration from Binghamton University.

Phil Titterton, currently TTM's Executive Vice President and President of the A&D BU will transition to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). He will be assuming this responsibility on January 1st, 2020. Brian Barber, currently Executive Vice President and COO will transition to an advisory role on January 1st, 2020, reporting to Tom Edman with plans to retire on August 31st, 2020.

Tom Edman, CEO of TTM, commented, "I am excited to welcome Cathie to the TTM team. Her depth and breadth of experience will be a tremendous asset to TTM's solid position as a key supplier to the A&D electronics industry. Cathie's hiring puts TTM in a position to further advance our engineering and manufacturing capabilities in support of our customers."

"I am grateful for Brian's service to TTM and its predecessor companies over the past 20 years, as he has driven a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence throughout our 29 manufacturing facilities. I am confident that Phil will ably build on this legacy in driving optimal performance on behalf of our customers," Edman further commented.

