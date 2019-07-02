TRXADE GROUP, INC, S-1 REGISTRATION DECLARED EFFECTIVE





TAMPA, FL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD), Trxade is an integrated pharmaceutical logistical services company that combines a web-based purchasing platform for transactions between independent pharmacies and drug manufacturers, MSO with a specialty pharmacy, and a warehouse and drug delivery service for consumers. Trxade is pleased to announce that the registration statement on Form S-1 (the "S-1 Registration Statement") previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") was declared effective by the SEC today, July 2nd, 2019. This S-1 Registration Statement covers the resale from time to time by the selling shareholders identified in the S-1 Registration Statement for up to 31,949,712 shares of our common stock. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the resale of the securities offered by the selling shareholders under this S-1 Registration Statement (the "Securities").



The resale of the Securities may only be made by means of the S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 Registration Statement may be accessed electronically through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or this hyperlink: S-1 Registration Statement. A copy of the S-1 Registration Statement may also be obtained from Trxade Group, Inc., by writing to the Company at the address below. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of Trxade Group, Inc.'s securities, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in any state in which offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

"We have been working diligently on our registration statement since April 2019, and we are extremely delighted to announce that the SEC has informed the Company that its S-1 Registration Statement is now effective," said CEO Suren Ajjarapu. "The S-1 Registration Statement lays the groundwork for transparency, oversight and financing program. We want to thank all our shareholders for their patience during the process and we look forward to what we strongly believe will be a very successful year for Trxade Group, Inc."

As disclosed in our S-1 Registration Statement, Trxade's business focus is to become a leader in PharmacyTech industry to meet the growing demand for supply chain and drug prices transparency technologies. The Company continues to expand its suite of services for Pharmaceutical suppliers and other Trxade market participants, such wide range of services and products include but not limited to Trxade Managed Service offerings, trading platforms, same day delivery solution, data analytics and other Pharmacytech solutions.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) Trxade is an integrated pharmaceutical logistical services company that combines a web-based purchasing platform for transactions between independent pharmacists and drug manufacturers, E-Hub with a mail order pharmacy, warehouse and drug delivery services for consumers nationwide The Company has over 10,500 registered independent pharmacies on the web-based market platform that enables the pharmacies to quickly, cost effectively source and purchase pharmaceuticals, accessories and services from a wide range of manufacturers and drug distributors. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxadegroup.com. www.trxademso.comwww.delivmeds.com

Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

