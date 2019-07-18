Quantcast

    Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $2.0 million or $0.74 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018.  Net income rose by 23% for the quarter while earnings per share rose by 22%.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income increased by 24% to $4.7 million from $3.8 million in the comparable period in 2018.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, earnings per diluted share rose from $1.37 to $1.69, an increase of 23%.

    "Our earnings performance in 2019 has continued to be very strong," said Truxton Trust Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb.  "Tight expense control, exceptional credit quality, and continued growth in wealth management revenue were the drivers of excellent growth and return metrics this quarter.  Clients continue to seek our advice for their most challenging financial decisions.  Nashville, our core market, has experienced strong employment growth now for a decade."

    Key Highlights

    • Non-interest income grew to $3.0 million in the second quarter, an increase of 12% from the same period of 2018.  Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the period ended June 30, 2019. 
    • Loans rose by 10% to $336 million compared to June 30, 2018, and were up 1.2% compared to December 31, 2018. 
    • Total deposits grew by 7.7% since June 30, 2018.  Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology.  As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
    • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.35%.  That represents an increase of 12 basis points from the 3.23% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, but a decline of 7 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Cost of funds decreased to 1.08% in the second quarter of 2019 from 1.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, but rose from 0.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Pressure on rates has abated as the bond market has rallied and short-term money markets have stabilized.
    • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton.  Truxton had no non-performing assets at June 30, 2019.  Truxton had no charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago. 
    • Allowance for loan losses was $3.4 million, $3.4 million, and $3.1 million for the June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, quarters, respectively.  For the three periods, the bank's allowance was 1.02%, 0.99%, and 1.03%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively.
    • Tax expense increased by 28% from the March 31, 2019, quarter and by 39% from the June 30, 2018, period.  Effective tax rate rose from the first quarter of 2019 because of partial payoffs of certain loans for which Truxton receives a direct credit against state income tax based on the year end balance of the loan.  Reported effective tax rate for the rest of the year may fluctuate based on the actual balance of such loans.  In addition, Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank's captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank's tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.
    • The Bank's capital position remains strong.  Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.44% for June 30, 2019, 11.15% for March 31, 2019, and 11.20% for June 30, 2018.  Book value per common share was $22.47, $21.52, and $19.27 for June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.  During the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $0.94 per common share.

    About Truxton Trust

    Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.  Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs.  Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX).  For more information, visit truxtontrust.com. 

    Investor Relations

    Andrew May

    615-515-1707

    andrew.may@truxtontrust.com     		       Media Relations

    Tamara Schoeplein

    615-515-1714

    tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com 



    Truxton Corporation
    Consolidated Balance Sheets
    (000's)
    (Unaudited)
           
      June 30,

    2019*    		 March 31,

    2019*    		 June 30,

    2018*
    ASSETS      
    Cash and due from financial institutions $   7,951   $   5,349   $   6,408  
    Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions     12,712       8,061       14,212  
                       
    Federal funds sold     253       120       808  
    Cash and cash equivalents     20,916       13,530       21,428  
           
    Time deposits in other financial institutions     12,288       14,280       4,821  
    Securities available for sale     102,304       111,608       101,991  
           
    Gross loans     335,639       339,176       305,223  
    Allowance for loan losses     (3,411 )     (3,356 )     (3,131 )
    Net loans     332,228       335,820       302,092  
           
    Mortgage loans held for sale,net     480       -       -  
    Bank owned life insurance     9,864       9,809       9,647  
    Restricted equity securities     2,588       2,583       2,567  
    Premises and equipment, net     1,887       2,082       543  
    Accrued interest receivable     1,817       1,883       1,529  
    Deferred tax asset, net     321       653       820  
    Other assets     3,115       2,438       1,750  
           
    Total assets $   487,808   $   494,686   $   447,188  
           
           
    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
    Deposits      
    Non-interest bearing $   104,475   $   107,248   $   113,486  
    Interest bearing     296,549       304,152       258,997  
    Total deposits     401,024       411,400       372,483  
           
    Federal Home Loan Bank advances     18,833       19,090       19,737  
    Federal Funds purchased     -       -       -  
    Other liabilities     5,988       4,903       2,725  
    Total liabilities     425,845       435,393       394,945  
           
    SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
    Additional paid-in capital     29,066       28,882       27,722  
    Retained earnings     32,610       30,783       26,098  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     287       (372 )     (1,577 )
           
    Total shareholders' equity     61,963       59,293       52,243  
           
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $   487,808   $   494,686   $   447,188  
           
           
    *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
           



    Truxton Corporation
    Consolidated Statements of Net Income
    (000's)
    (Unaudited)
                   
      Three Months Ended   Year To Date
      June 30,

    2019*    		   March 31,

    2019*    		   June 30,

    2018*    		   June 30,

    2019*    		   June 30,

    2018 *
    Non-interest income                
    Wealth management services $   2,783   $   2,672   $   2,431   $   5,456   $   4,797
    Service charges on deposit accounts   74     70     88     144     172
    Securities gains (losses), net   70     2     20     72     20
    Bank owned life insurance income   55     54     57     109     112
    Other   10     74     66     82     78
    Total non-interest income   2,992     2,872     2,662     5,863     5,179
                       
    Interest income                  
    Loans, including fees $   4,093   $   3,921   $   3,424   $   8,014   $   6,591
    Taxable securities   471     498     361     970     740
    Tax-exempt securities   237     247     251     484     515
    Interest bearing deposits   161     156     60     317     112
    Federal funds sold   7     5     5     12     8
     Other interest income   51     32     48     83     76
    Total interest income   5,020     4,859     4,149     9,880     8,042
                       
    Interest expense                  
    Deposits     1,041       1,082       494       2,122       922
    Short-term  borrowings     9       7       6       16       9
    Long-term  borrowings   111     121     109     233     200
    Total interest expense   1,161     1,210     609     2,371     1,131
                       
    Net interest income   3,859     3,649     3,540     7,509     6,911
                       
    Provision for loan losses   55     0     8     55     57
                       
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,804     3,649     3,532     7,454     6,854
                       
    Total revenue, net   6,796     6,521     6,194     13,317     12,033
                       
    Non interest expense                  
    Salaries and employee benefits   2,575     2,793     2,639     5,367     5,151
    Occupancy   207     197     190     405     373
    Furniture and equipment   27     27     45     55     101
    Data processing   278     299     287     579     564
    Wealth management processing fees   110     112     111     222     240
    Advertising and public relations   20     38     16     57     45
    Professional services   145     115     173     260     320
    FDIC insurance assessments   35     35     35     70     70
    Other   212     194     173     406     479
    Total non interest expense   3,609     3,810     3,669     7,421     7,343
                       
    Income before income taxes   3,187     2,711     2,525     5,896     4,690
                       
    Income tax expense   668     523     479     1,191     885
                       
    Net income $   2,519   $   2,188   $   2,046   $   4,705   $   3,805
                       
    Earnings per share:                   
    Basic $ 0.92   $ 0.80   $   0.75   $ 1.72   $   1.41
    Diluted $ 0.90   $ 0.78   $   0.74   $ 1.69   $   1.37
    *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
     



    Truxton Corporation
    Selected Quarterly Financial data
    At Or For The Three Months Ended
    (000's)
    (Unaudited)
           
      June 30, 2019* March 31, 2019* June 30, 2018*
           
    Pre Common Share Data      
    Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
    Basic $0.92 $0.80 $0.75
    Diluted  $0.90 $0.78 $0.74
    Book value per common share $22.47 $21.52 $19.27
    Tangible book value per common share $22.47 $21.52 $19.27
    Basic weighted average comm shares 2,675,283 2,677,947 2,624,039
    Diluted weighted average common shares 2,727,375 2,729,774 2,686,117
    Common shares outstanding at period end 2,758,109 2,754,788 2,710,409
           
           
    Selected Balance Sheet Data      
    Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 12.70% 12.00% 11.68%
    Average Loans $339,174 $332,819 $307,477
    Average earning assets (1) $470,691 $469,928 $426,041
    Average total assets $493,510 $490,230 $443,326
    Average stockholders' equity $60,524 $57,593 $51,916
           
           
    Selected Asset Quality Measures      
    Nonaccrual loans 0 0 0
    90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0
    Total nonperforming loans 0 0 0
    Total nonperforming assets 0 0 0
    Net charge offs (recoveries) (2) (2) (1)
    Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
    Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
    Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
    Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02% 0.99% 1.03%
    Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans NA NA NA
    Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
           
           
    Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
    Tier 1 leverage 11.44% 11.15% 11.20%
    Common equity tier 1 15.06% 14.39% 14.28%
    Total risk-based capital 15.97% 15.29% 15.18%
           
    Selected Performance Ratios       
    Efficiency ratio 54.60% 58.53% 59.72%
    Return on average assets (ROA) 2.05% 1.81% 1.85%
    Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 16.69% 15.41% 15.80%
    Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 16.69% 15.41% 15.80%
    Net interest margin 3.35% 3.23% 3.42%
         
    *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
         
    (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets.  Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities. 
     



    Truxton Corporation
    Yield Tables
    For The Periods Indicated
    (000's)
    (Unaudited)
     
    The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
      Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
      June 30, 2019*   March 31, 2019*   June 30, 2018*
                           
      Average  Balances Rates/  Yields

    (%)    		 Interest

    Income/ Expense    		   Average  Balances Rates/

    Yields (%)    		 Interest

    Income/ Expense    		   Average  Balances Rates/

    Yields (%)    		 Interest

    Income/ Expense
                           
    Earning Assets                      
    Loans $339,175   4.81 $4,070   $332,819   4.77 $3,917   $307,477   4.48 $3,427
    Loan fees $0   0.04 $30   $0   0.02 $17   $0   0.00 $3
    Loans with fees $339,175   4.85 $4,100   $332,819   4.79 $3,935   $307,477   4.48 $3,430
    Mortgage loans held for sale $71   2.99 $1   $66   1.44 $0   $39   4.55 $1
    Federal funds sold $1,042   2.58 $7   $851   2.48 $5   $732   2.54 $5
    Deposits with banks $24,747   2.61 $161   $24,211   2.61 $156   $14,023   1.73 $60
    Investment securities - taxable $72,520   2.60 $471   $77,423   2.57 $498   $66,931   2.16 $361
    Investment securities - tax-exempt $33,136   4.27 $237   $34,558   4.26 $247   $36,838   4.06 $250
    Total Earning Assets $470,691   4.34 $4,977   $469,928   4.27 $4,841   $426,040   3.99 $4,107
    Non interest earning assets                      
    Allowance for loan losses   (3,394 )         (3,356 )         (3,129 )    
    Cash and due from banks $6,381         $6,693         $5,666      
    Premises and equipment $1,901         $300         $401      
    Accrued interest receivable $1,630         $1,588         $1,317      
    Other real estate $0         $0         $0      
    Other assets $16,075         $16,456         $14,827      
    Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   226           (1,379 )         (1,796 )    
    Total Assets $493,510         $490,230         $443,326      
    Interest bearing liabilities                      
    Interest bearing demand $25,935   0.71 $46   $26,545   0.95 $62   $26,160   0.35 $23
    Savings and Money Market $331,800   1.15 $951   $339,115   1.17 $981   $295,269   0.60 $440
    Time deposits - Retail $11,368   1.35 $38   $11,465   1.14 $32   $12,716   0.75 $24
    Time Deposits - Wholesale $7,880   0.31 $6   $1,243   2.20 $7   $2,126   1.39 $7
    Total interest bearing deposits $376,983   1.11 $1,041   $378,368   1.16 $1,082   $336,271   0.59 $494
    Federal home Loan Bank advances $22,339   1.97 $111   $24,378   2.00 $122   $24,490   1.76 $109
    Other borrowings $2,924   1.27 $9   $884   3.08 $7   $1,055   2.33 $6
    Total borrowed funds $25,263   1.89 $120   $25,262   2.03 $128   $25,545   1.79 $115
    Total interest bearing liabilities $402,246   1.16 $1,161   $403,631   1.21 $1,210   $361,816   0.67 $609
    Net interest rate spread   3.18 $3,816     3.06 $3,631     3.31 $3,498
    Non-interest bearing deposits $27,424         $25,445         $28,265      
    Other liabilities $3,315         $3,560         $1,360      
    Stockholder's equity $60,524         $57,593         $51,916      
    Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $493,509         $490,228         $443,357      
    Cost of funds   1.08       1.14       0.63  
    Net interest margin   3.35       3.23       3.42  
                           
    *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.                      
                           
    Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



    Truxton Corporation
    Yield Tables
    For The Periods Indicated
    (000's)
    (Unaudited)
     
    The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
      Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended
      June 30, 2019*     June 30, 2018*
                     
      Average

    Balances    		 Rates/

    Yields (%)    		 Interest

    Income/

    Expense    		     Average

    Balances    		 Rates/

    Yields

    (%)    		 Interest

    Income/

    Expense
                     
    Earning Assets                
    Loans $336,014   4.79 $7,987     $301,029   4.43 $6,594
    Loan fees $0   0.03 $48     $0   0.00 $7
    Loans with fees $336,014   4.82 $8,035     $301,029   4.43 $6,601
    Mortgage loans held for sale $69   2.24 $1     $19   4.53 $1
    Federal funds sold $947   2.53 $12     $847   1.92 $8
    Deposits with banks $24,480   2.61 $317     $14,061   1.61 $112
    Investment securities - taxable $74,959   2.59 $969     $67,721   2.19 $740
    Investment securities - tax-exempt $33,843   3.86 $484     $37,835   4.07 $515
    Total Earning Assets $470,312   4.28 $9,818     $421,512   3.94 $7,977
    Non interest earning assets                
    Allowance for loan losses   (3,375 )           (3,105 )    
    Cash and due from banks $6,536           $5,841      
    Premises and equipment $1,396           $432      
    Accrued interest receivable $1,609           $1,280      
    Other real estate $0           $0      
    Other assets $15,973           $14,476      
    Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (572 )           (1,327 )    
    Total Assets $491,879           $439,109      
    Interest bearing liabilities                
    Interest bearing demand $26,238   0.83 $108     $28,369   0.37 $52
    Savings and Money Market $335,438   1.16 $1,932     $292,474   0.56 $813
    Time deposits - Retail $11,416   1.24 $70     $12,326   0.69 $42
    Time Deposits - Wholesale $4,580   0.56 $13     $2,083   1.42 $15
    Total interest bearing deposits $377,672   1.13 $2,123     $335,252   0.55 $922
    Federal home Loan Bank advances $23,353   1.98 $233     $22,858   1.74 $200
    Other borrowings $2,201   1.47 $16     $815   2.14 $9
    Total borrowed funds $25,554   1.94 $249     $23,673   1.76 $209
    Total interest bearing liabilities $403,226   1.18 $2,372     $358,925   0.63 $1,131
    Net interest rate spread   3.09 $7,446       3.31 $6,846
    Non-interest bearing deposits $26,439           $27,356      
    Other liabilities $3,146           $1,374      
    Stockholder's equity $59,067           $51,478      
    Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $491,878           $439,133      
    Cost of funds   1.11         0.59  
    Net interest margin   3.26         3.40  
                     
    *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.                
                     
    Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

    Source: Truxton Trust Company

