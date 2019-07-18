Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Repurchase Authorization





NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable September 26, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019.



The Board of Directors has also authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Corporation may repurchase up to $1 million of its common shares during a period beginning after the release of second quarter earnings and extending for one year. The shares may be purchased in open market or private transactions at the discretion of management, subject to the limitations of applicable securities laws.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

