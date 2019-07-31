Quantcast

Trupanion to Present at the 2019 Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SEATTLE, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2019 Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, which is taking place August 6-8 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. Tricia Plouf, Trupanion's CFO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 7th at 8:30 am ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion's Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations

206.607.1929

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com 

Source: Trupanion, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TRUP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar