TRU NIAGEN® Expands Canadian Retail Footprint with Distribution at Whole Foods Ontario Locations



Tru Niagen (nicotinamide riboside) now available for purchase in 100+ retailers across Canada

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today its flagship consumer product, Tru Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside) is now available in all seven Whole Foods Market locations across Ontario, in addition to select Pure Pharmacy locations, Fullscript Canada, and online. ChromaDex supplies Tru Niagen to stores via its relationship with specialty distributor CLM Health Group.



ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried stated, "Whole Foods' dedication to bringing innovative, quality health and wellness products to its consumers makes it a natural partner for ChromaDex as we continue our retail expansion in Canada."

Tru Niagen joins Whole Foods as the store's newest product in the energy category based on its strong clinical results and scientific research.

Tru Niagen is a breakthrough supplement clinically proven to increase your NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels which stimulate cellular energy production and support cellular repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related declines in overall health. NAD precursors such as nicotinamide riboside (NR) have been the subject of rigorous preclinical safety and toxicology studies laying the groundwork for the published clinical studies that demonstrate safety and efficacy.

Tru Niagen is available on store shelves at all seven Whole Foods Market locations in Ontario as of July 24, as well as on amazon.ca and truniagen.ca.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen visit www.truniagen.ca.

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient ("NDI") notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe ("GRAS").

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Media Contact:

Alex Worsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships

310-388-6706 ext. 689

alexw@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:

Brianna Gerber, Senior Director of FP&A and Investor Relations

949-419-0288 ext. 127

briannag@chromadex.com

Source: ChromaDex Corporation