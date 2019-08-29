Troilus Announces Director Resignation





TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB:CHXMF) ("Troilus" or the "Company"), today announces that Mr. Peter Tagliamonte has tendered his resignation as a Director and Executive Officer, effective immediately, to focus on his other corporate endeavors. Mr. Tagliamonte has been a director of Troilus Gold Corp. since its inception and was instrumental in the acquisition of the asset and the formation of the Company.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, "We would like to thank Peter for his contributions as a director and we look forward to his continued support."

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located northeast of the Val-d'Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

