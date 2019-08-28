trivago N.V. to Participate in the 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference and in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference









Düsseldorf, Germany - August 28, 2019 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) will participate in the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. trivago N.V.'s Chief Financial Officer, Axel Hefer, will participate in a question and answer session that will begin at 2:10pm Eastern Time.

trivago N.V. will also participate in the 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 11, 2019 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Axel Hefer's question and answer session will begin at 9:20am Pacific Time.

A live webcast of both sessions will be available to the public at http://ir.trivago.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available at the same location for 90 days.

About trivago

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of June 30, 2019, trivago has established 55 localized platforms connected to over three million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

For more information, trivago's earnings releases and other financial information are available at ir.trivago.com or visit company.trivago.com/press for all corporate news.

