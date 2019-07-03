Quantcast

Triumph Bancorp Announces Schedule for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 04:07:00 PM EDT


DALLAS, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:TBK) today announced that it expects to release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.  Upon filing, the financial results will be available on the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations portal.

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, and Bryce Fowler, CFO, will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, July 18, 2019.  

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call.  A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk190718.html.  An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company's website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas.  Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TBK




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8170.23
61.14  ▲  0.75%
DJIA 26966.00
179.32  ▲  0.67%
S&P 500 2995.82
22.81  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 3, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar