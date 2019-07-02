Trip.com simplifies China train travel





SHANGHAI, China, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip.com, a global travel brand and part of the Ctrip Group, the largest online travel agent in Asia, has recently published a China Railway Travel Guide on its website and mobile app to assist international travelers taking trains in mainland China. To date, Trip.com has helped over 5 million customers from around the world book trains in China, making it their third most popular product after flight tickets and hotels.



For most first-time visitors to China, there is no better choice than taking a high-speed train to experience China's spectacular scenery along the journey. However, for those travelling without a guide, collecting train tickets can be an issue due to language barriers and a lack of understanding of China's train ticketing system. In order to ensure overseas users have a smooth train travel experience, Trip.com has published a China Railway Travel Guide.



To pick up train tickets in China, travelers holding a foreign passport must collect their tickets from the ticket counter. As explained in the China Railway Travel Guide, a ticket pickup code will be provided to users purchasing tickets on Trip.com, allowing them to easily pick up their tickets without speaking Chinese. The guide also features detailed information regarding train travel in China, as well as a sample ticket in English.

‘You just show the staff at the train station your passport and the train voucher that Trip.com gives you and they hand over your tickets. You don't even need to speak any Chinese...' Trip.com user Cecilia from the US wrote in her review, who recently had a smooth journey from Shanghai to Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station. Hong Kong was connected to mainland China's high-speed rail network in September 2018, allowing direct connections to 58 stations on the mainland.

Besides mainland China, Trip.com also offers train tickets for the UK, Germany and South Korea. Trip.com is currently the only overseas distributor of KORAIL, South Korea's national railway operator. For mainland China routes without direct trains, Trip.com's advanced algorithm will suggest the most suitable transfer options, saving customers valuable time and money.

Amy Wei, CEO of International Train Ticketing at Ctrip, said: "In addition to its extremely competitive pricing of just 0.42 RMB(USD 0.06) per kilometer, China's bullet train traveling at 350km per hour is in itself a ‘must do' when visiting the country. Trip.com is devoted to providing the best services to international visitors booking domestic train tickets. We are consistently improving our products in order to help more global visitors travel smoothly by train within China."

Trip.com now offers services in 19 languages and provides users with 24-hour support through multiple call centers. Last year, it opened three overseas call centers in Edinburgh, Seoul and Tokyo to provide more tailored services to local markets. Trip.com also supports payment in 25 different currencies and through third-party payment platforms such as Apple Pay, WeChat Pay and Alipay.

