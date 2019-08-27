Quantcast

See headlines for TMED
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Trimedyne Reports Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on June 30, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 06:34:00 PM EDT


    Irvine, CA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- TRIMEDYNE, INC. (OTCPINK "TMED") today reported its financial results for its quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

    For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Trimedyne had revenues of $1,017,000, a decrease of 36% from revenues of $1,597,000 for the prior year quarter.  The net loss for the current quarter of $136,000 or $(1.11) per share, as compared to a net income of $46,000 or $0.38 per share for the prior year quarter. The net loss during the current quarter as compared to a net income during the prior year quarter was primarily the result of a decrease of export sales revenue and an increase in general expenses as a result of the relocation of our California Facility during the current quarter.

    Revenues for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019, were $3,601,000, a decrease of 20% from revenues of $4,483,000 for the prior year nine-month period.  The net loss for the current nine-month period was $260,000 or $(2.12) per share, as compared to net income of $156,000 or $1.27 per share for the prior year nine-month period. The net loss during the current nine-month period as compared to net income during the prior year nine-month period was primarily the result of a decrease in export sales revenue and an increase in general expenses as a result of the relocation of our California Facility.

    Commenting on the financial results for the quarter, Glenn D. Yeik, Interim Chairman of Trimedyne, said: "With the acceleration of our facility move due to issues with our prior landlord, we unfortunately had to focus last quarter on facilities and other non-revenue generating activities.  We have plans to improve the performance of the Company that we will be in a position to disclose in the coming months."

    "We truly appreciate the patience of our shareholders, and we are diligently working to improve our business and financial condition."

    To view Trimedyne's financials, please click on this Link:

    TRIMEDYNE FINANCIALS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON JUNE 30, 2019

    CONTACT: Jeffrey Rudner

    (949) 951-3800

    Source: Trimedyne, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: TMED




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7826.95
    -26.79  ▼  0.34%
    DJIA 25777.90
    -120.93  ▼  0.47%
    S&P 500 2869.16
    -9.22  ▼  0.32%
    Data as of Aug 27, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar