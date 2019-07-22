Tribune Publishing Appoints New Editor-in-Chief for the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press





NORFOLK, Va. and NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced today that Kris Worrell has been named Editor-in-Chief of the Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia and the Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia.



Worrell is currently the Executive Editor of The Press of Atlantic City, N.J. and will begin her new role in August.

Moving to Virginia will be a homecoming for Worrell, who attended the University of Virginia and was a reporter at both the Pilot and Daily Press. An award-winning editor, she has held positions at the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Times-Union (N.Y), Beaumont Enterprise (Tex.) and the Observer-Dispatch (N.Y.). In addition, Worrell worked in marketing for two publishing houses and a non-profit focused on child welfare.

"Kris is an innovative, strategic leader who almost doubled digital page views in her current role," said Timothy P. Knight, CEO of Tribune Publishing. "She combines local knowledge with a diverse set of experiences and the ability to propel our journalism forward."

Worrell has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Virginia, a master's degree in journalism from Syracuse University, and she studied fiction writing at Columbia University.

About Tribune Publishing Company

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida'sSun-Sentinel, Virginia's Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant.

In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates national and international brands such as Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews.

Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Media Contact:

Tilden Katz

Tribune Publishing Corporate Communications

312.606.2614

tilden.katz@fticonsulting.com

Source: Tribune Publishing Company