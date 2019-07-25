TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results





IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



"TRI Pointe Group posted solid results for the second quarter of 2019, generating net income of $26.3 million or $0.18 per diluted share," said TRI Pointe Group Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. "Our team members did an excellent job executing this quarter, as we met or exceeded our stated guidance for deliveries and margins for the quarter and grew our average community count by 12% year-over-year. Our orders for the quarter were up 11% year-over-year with a strong sales pace of 3.4 homes per community per month. While the recent decline in interest rates likely aided our sales efforts, we believe the quality of our home offerings and our execution of our 12 point sales and marketing program provided the tools for success during the quarter."

Mr. Bauer continued, "We continue to focus on growing our operations through the build-out of our long-term California assets and the expansion of our presence in a number of markets around the country. We believe the investments we are making today will result in a more diverse and profitable business in the coming years."

Mr. Bauer concluded, "Thanks to our strong results in the first half of 2019, a healthy backlog at quarter-end and a double digit increase to our active community count, TRI Pointe Group is well positioned to deliver on the full year guidance we issued at the beginning of the year. These positives, coupled with our strong balance sheet, have me very optimistic about the future of our company."

Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2019 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2018

Net income was $26.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $63.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $692.1 million compared to $768.8 million, a decrease of 10% New home deliveries of 1,125 homes compared to 1,215 homes, a decrease of 7% Average sales price of homes delivered of $615,000 compared to $633,000, a decrease of 3%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 17.0% compared to 21.4%, a decrease of 440 basis points Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 19.6%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 12.1% compared to 10.7%, an increase of 140 basis points

New home orders of 1,491 compared to 1,343, an increase of 11%

Active selling communities averaged 146.0 compared to 130.8, an increase of 12% New home orders per average selling community were 10.2 orders (3.4 monthly) compared to 10.3 orders (3.4 monthly) Cancellation rate remained flat at 16%

Backlog units at quarter end of 2,208 homes compared to 2,271, a decrease of 3% Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.4 billion compared to $1.5 billion, a decrease of 5% Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $652,000 compared to $668,000, a decrease of 2%

Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 40.7% and 37.7%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2019

Repaid 4.375% Senior Notes due in June of 2019 using proceeds from both the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility and term loan facility

Ended the second quarter of 2019 with total liquidity of $590.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $171.5 million and $418.9 million of availability under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility

* See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Net income was $26.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $63.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Home sales revenue decreased $76.7 million, or 10%, to $692.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $768.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 7% decrease in new home deliveries to 1,125, compared to 1,215 in the second quarter of 2018, and a 3% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered to $615,000, compared to $633,000 in the second quarter of 2018.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to 17.0%, compared to 21.4% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in homebuilding gross margin was due to a lower mix of deliveries from certain long-dated California communities, which produce gross margins above the Company average, as well as the impact of increased incentives in the second half of 2018 on inventory homes that delivered in the first half of 2019. Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments in cost of home sales, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 19.6%* for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 24.0%* for the second quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing and general and administrative ("SG&A") expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 12.1% of home sales revenue as compared to 10.7% for the second quarter of 2018, primarily the result of lower operating leverage on the fixed components of SG&A as a result of the 10% decrease in home sales revenue and higher overhead costs as a result of our expansion efforts into the Charlotte, Raleigh, Sacramento and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.

New home orders increased 11% to 1,491 homes for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 1,343 homes for the same period in 2018. Average selling communities increased 12% to 146.0 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 130.8 for the second quarter of 2018. The Company's overall absorption rate per average selling community remained flat for the second quarter of 2019 at 10.2 orders (3.4 monthly) compared to 10.3 orders (3.4 monthly) during the second quarter of 2018.

The Company ended the quarter with 2,208 homes in backlog, representing approximately $1.4 billion. The average sales price of homes in backlog as of June 30, 2019 decreased $16,000, or 2%, to $652,000, compared to $668,000 as of June 30, 2018.

"We continue to excel at selling homes with our emphasis on our premium lifestyle brand," said President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. "Our local teams have done an excellent job positioning our brands for success at a number of price points by creating unique and differentiated places to live. We feel that this attention to detail resonates with buyers, enhances our reputation in the market and sets us apart from the competition."

* See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects to open 14 new communities and close out of 12 communities, which would result in 148 active selling communities as of September 30, 2019. In addition, the Company anticipates delivering 45% to 50% of its 2,208 homes in backlog as of June 30, 2019 at an average sales price of $620,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in a range of 21.0% to 22.0% for the third quarter. The Company anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in a range of 12.0% to 12.5%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate to be in the range of 25% to 26%.

For the full year, the Company reiterates its previous guidance of delivering between 4,600 and 5,000 homes at an average sales price of $610,000 to $620,000. In addition, the Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 19% to 20% for the full year. The Company expects full year SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in a range of 11% to 12%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 25% to 26%.

About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and North Carolina, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was recognized in Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, named 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TRIPointeGroup.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including any restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; global economic conditions; raw material prices; oil and other energy prices; the effect of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effect of land use, environment and other governmental regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our customers' confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned "Risk Factors" included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Operating Data: Home sales revenue $ 692,138 $ 768,795 $ (76,657 ) $ 1,184,841 $ 1,351,367 $ (166,526 ) Homebuilding gross margin $ 117,454 $ 164,699 $ (47,245 ) $ 188,621 $ 296,769 $ (108,148 ) Homebuilding gross margin % 17.0 % 21.4 % (4.4 )% 15.9 % 22.0 % (6.1 )% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 19.6 % 24.0 % (4.4 )% 19.1 % 24.5 % (5.4 )% SG&A expense $ 83,919 $ 82,227 $ 1,692 $ 161,505 $ 157,324 $ 4,181 SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 12.1 % 10.7 % 1.4 % 13.6 % 11.6 % 2.0 % Net income $ 26,262 $ 63,680 $ (37,418 ) $ 26,333 $ 106,560 $ (80,227 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 63,617 $ 115,901 $ (52,284 ) $ 91,766 $ 196,888 $ (105,122 ) Interest incurred $ 21,962 $ 21,627 $ 335 $ 45,335 $ 43,147 $ 2,188 Interest in cost of home sales $ 18,071 $ 19,569 $ (1,498 ) $ 32,262 $ 33,798 $ (1,536 ) Other Data: Net new home orders 1,491 1,343 148 2,812 2,839 (27 ) New homes delivered 1,125 1,215 (90 ) 1,939 2,139 (200 ) Average sales price of homes delivered $ 615 $ 633 $ (18 ) $ 611 $ 632 $ (21 ) Cancellation rate 16 % 16 % 0 % 15 % 15 % 0 % Average selling communities 146.0 130.8 15.2 147.0 130.1 16.9 Selling communities at end of period 146 130 16 Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,438,548 $ 1,518,096 $ (79,548 ) Backlog (homes) 2,208 2,271 (63 ) Average sales price in backlog $ 652 $ 668 $ (16 ) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,516 $ 277,696 $ (106,180 ) Real estate inventories $ 3,253,601 $ 3,216,059 $ 37,542 Lots owned or controlled 28,117 27,740 377 Homes under construction (1) 2,777 2,166 611 Homes completed, unsold 303 417 (114 ) Debt $ 1,432,145 $ 1,410,804 $ 21,341 Stockholders' equity $ 2,086,630 $ 2,056,924 $ 29,706 Book capitalization $ 3,518,775 $ 3,467,728 $ 51,047 Ratio of debt-to-capital 40.7 % 40.7 % 0.0 % Ratio of net debt-to-net capital* 37.7 % 35.5 % 2.2 %

__________

(1) Homes under construction included 64 and 40 models at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

* See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,516 $ 277,696 Receivables 58,370 51,592 Real estate inventories 3,253,601 3,216,059 Investments in unconsolidated entities 4,241 5,410 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 160,160 160,427 Deferred tax assets, net 64,671 67,768 Other assets 164,991 105,251 Total assets $ 3,877,550 $ 3,884,203 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 63,091 $ 81,313 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 295,671 335,149 Loans payable 400,000 — Senior notes 1,032,145 1,410,804 Total liabilities 1,790,907 1,827,266 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 142,258,663 and 141,661,713 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,423 1,417 Additional paid-in capital 662,087 658,720 Retained earnings 1,423,120 1,396,787 Total stockholders' equity 2,086,630 2,056,924 Noncontrolling interests 13 13 Total equity 2,086,643 2,056,937 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,877,550 $ 3,884,203









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 692,138 $ 768,795 $ 1,184,841 $ 1,351,367 Land and lot sales revenue 5,183 1,518 6,212 1,741 Other operations revenue 637 599 1,235 1,197 Total revenues 697,958 770,912 1,192,288 1,354,305 Cost of home sales 574,684 604,096 996,220 1,054,598 Cost of land and lot sales 5,562 1,426 7,057 1,929 Other operations expense 627 589 1,217 1,191 Sales and marketing 47,065 45,744 86,054 84,027 General and administrative 36,854 36,483 75,451 73,297 Homebuilding income from operations 33,166 82,574 26,289 139,263 Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities (26 ) 69 (51 ) (399 ) Other income (expense), net 153 (73 ) 6,394 98 Homebuilding income before income taxes 33,293 82,570 32,632 138,962 Financial Services: Revenues 756 391 1,058 674 Expenses 627 129 948 266 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 1,972 1,984 2,747 2,986 Financial services income before income taxes 2,101 2,246 2,857 3,394 Income before income taxes 35,394 84,816 35,489 142,356 Provision for income taxes (9,132 ) (21,136 ) (9,156 ) (35,796 ) Net income $ 26,262 $ 63,680 $ 26,333 $ 106,560 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ 0.18 $ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 142,244,166 151,983,886 142,055,766 151,725,651 Diluted 142,471,191 153,355,965 142,431,725 153,067,342









MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New Homes Delivered: Maracay 106 $ 525 121 $ 471 180 $ 529 246 $ 469 Pardee Homes 325 599 377 645 567 581 651 651 Quadrant Homes 67 1,051 85 762 111 1,024 168 751 Trendmaker Homes 250 468 155 492 404 463 239 491 TRI Pointe Homes 281 686 347 737 523 697 616 724 Winchester Homes 96 642 130 553 154 615 219 560 Total 1,125 $ 615 1,215 $ 633 1,939 $ 611 2,139 $ 632 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New Homes Delivered: California 408 $ 661 516 $ 746 736 $ 669 916 $ 741 Colorado 81 569 59 605 153 559 119 593 Maryland 68 533 100 540 106 509 166 542 Virginia 28 906 30 596 48 849 53 617 Arizona 106 525 121 471 180 529 246 469 Nevada 117 613 149 526 201 578 232 518 Texas 250 468 155 492 404 463 239 491 Washington 67 1,051 85 762 111 1,024 168 751 Total 1,125 $ 615 1,215 $ 633 1,939 $ 611 2,139 $ 632





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New Home Orders: Maracay 253 15.0 132 14.2 414 13.4 285 13.6 Pardee Homes 522 44.5 464 33.5 955 44.4 937 33.1 Quadrant Homes 67 6.5 54 6.3 142 6.9 162 6.6 Trendmaker Homes 247 37.5 161 29.0 490 38.6 316 29.3 TRI Pointe Homes 294 28.5 408 33.8 589 29.6 867 33.6 Winchester Homes 108 14.0 124 14.0 222 14.1 272 13.9 Total 1,491 146.0 1,343 130.8 2,812 147.0 2,839 130.1 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New Home Orders: California 616 54.0 607 45.3 1,133 54.3 1,235 44.8 Colorado 56 6.3 77 6.8 137 6.6 179 6.9 Maryland 84 10.0 85 9.0 168 9.9 185 9.3 Virginia 24 4.0 39 5.0 54 4.2 87 4.5 Arizona 253 15.0 132 14.2 414 13.4 285 13.7 Nevada 144 12.7 188 15.2 274 13.1 390 15.0 Texas 247 37.5 161 29.0 490 38.6 316 29.3 Washington 67 6.5 54 6.3 142 6.9 162 6.6 Total 1,491 146.0 1,343 130.8 2,812 147.0 2,839 130.1





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of June 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2018 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog: Maracay 385 $ 211,935 $ 550 256 $ 134,138 $ 524 Pardee Homes 790 602,054 762 695 451,860 650 Quadrant Homes 77 65,968 857 138 130,270 944 Trendmaker Homes 399 195,871 491 250 145,046 580 TRI Pointe Homes 384 252,708 658 728 523,907 720 Winchester Homes 173 110,012 636 204 132,875 651 Total 2,208 $ 1,438,548 $ 652 2,271 $ 1,518,096 $ 668 As of June 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2018 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog: California 853 $ 671,695 $ 787 985 $ 719,113 $ 730 Colorado 128 73,429 574 160 88,902 556 Maryland 123 63,321 515 132 75,129 569 Virginia 50 46,691 934 72 57,746 802 Arizona 385 211,935 550 256 134,138 524 Nevada 193 109,638 568 278 167,752 603 Texas 399 195,871 491 250 145,046 580 Washington 77 65,968 857 138 130,270 944 Total 2,208 $ 1,438,548 $ 652 2,271 $ 1,518,096 $ 668





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Lots Owned or Controlled(1): Maracay 3,611 3,308 Pardee Homes 14,404 14,376 Quadrant Homes 1,442 1,744 Trendmaker Homes 2,702 2,492 TRI Pointe Homes 4,405 4,095 Winchester Homes 1,553 1,725 Total 28,117 27,740 June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Lots Owned or Controlled(1): California 14,933 15,218 Colorado 969 866 Maryland 1,019 1,142 Virginia 534 583 Arizona 3,611 3,308 Nevada 2,603 2,387 North Carolina 304 — Texas 2,702 2,492 Washington 1,442 1,744 Total 28,117 27,740 June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 22,630 23,057 Lots controlled(1) 5,487 4,683 Total 28,117 27,740

__________

(1) As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % 2018 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 692,138 100.0 % $ 768,795 100.0 % Cost of home sales 574,684 83.0 % 604,096 78.6 % Homebuilding gross margin 117,454 17.0 % 164,699 21.4 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 18,071 2.6 % 19,569 2.5 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 288 0.0 % 609 0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 135,813 19.6 % $ 184,877 24.0 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 17.0 % 21.4 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 19.6 % 24.0 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 % 2018 % Home sales revenue $ 1,184,841 100.0 % $ 1,351,367 100.0 % Cost of home sales 996,220 84.1 % 1,054,598 78.0 % Homebuilding gross margin 188,621 15.9 % 296,769 22.0 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 32,262 2.7 % 33,798 2.5 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 5,490 0.5 % 857 0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1) $ 226,373 19.1 % $ 331,424 24.5 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 15.9 % 22.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1) 19.1 % 24.5 %





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain financing.

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Loans payable $ 400,000 $ — Senior notes 1,032,145 1,410,804 Total debt 1,432,145 1,410,804 Stockholders' equity 2,086,630 2,056,924 Total capital $ 3,518,775 $ 3,467,728 Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 40.7 % 40.7 % Total debt $ 1,432,145 $ 1,410,804 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (171,516 ) (277,696 ) Net debt 1,260,629 1,133,108 Stockholders' equity 2,086,630 2,056,924 Net capital $ 3,347,259 $ 3,190,032 Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 37.7 % 35.5 %

__________

(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders' equity.

(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders' equity.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income $ 26,262 $ 63,680 $ 26,333 $ 106,560 Interest expense: Interest incurred 21,962 21,627 45,335 43,147 Interest capitalized (21,962 ) (21,627 ) (45,335 ) (43,147 ) Amortization of interest in cost of sales 18,107 19,664 32,440 33,906 Provision for income taxes 9,132 21,136 9,156 35,796 Depreciation and amortization 6,477 7,092 11,561 12,579 EBITDA 59,978 111,572 79,490 188,841 Amortization of stock-based compensation 3,351 3,720 6,786 7,190 Impairments and lot option abandonments 288 609 5,490 857 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,617 $ 115,901 $ 91,766 $ 196,888

