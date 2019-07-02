TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date





IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer and Mike Grubbs, Chief Financial Officer.

Those interested in participating in the call can dial-in toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. A webcast of the event will also be available under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.TriPointeGroup.com.

A replay of the event will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 using the reference #13692313. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is one of the top ten largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States. The Company designs, constructs and sells premium single-family homes through its portfolio of six quality brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes® in Arizona; Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes® in Washington; Trendmaker® Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes® in California and Colorado; and Winchester® Homes in Maryland and Virginia. Additional information is available at www.TriPointeGroup.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Chris Martin, TRI Pointe Group

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@TriPointeGroup.com, 949-478-8696

