Trex "Transcends" the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll

Re-engineered Decking Collection Secures Spot in Top 100 Products of 2019

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Trex®, the #1 name and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has been recognized as a brand of choice by top remodeling professionals. The company's Trex Transcend® Earth Tones decking line has earned a spot on Professional Remodeler's list of Top 100 Products of 2019.

Each year, Professional Remodeler's editorial team tallies up reader engagement for the building materials, tools, fixtures and fittings that have appeared in the magazine over the past 12 months. The items that garnered the most interest are awarded inclusion in the highly competitive Top 100 list.

"This recognition reinforces and reaffirms Trex Transcend's position as the ‘go-to' decking brand for trade professionals," said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. "It is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the opinions of our valued professional partners who rely on Trex products every day to deliver superior projects and client satisfaction."

Recognized in the Outdoor Living Products category, Trex made the 2019 list with its recently refreshed Transcend Earth Tones collection. Re-engineered with a new high-definition grain pattern for enhanced aesthetics, the high-performance deck boards are offered in a series of proven and popular nature-inspired colors - Fire Pit, Gravel Path, Rope Swing, Tree House and Vintage Lantern. Like all Trex decking, the Transcend Earth Tones boards are made in the U.S.A. from more than 95% recycled material and come with 25-year Limited Residential and Fade & Stain warranties.

"After more than a decade, the aesthetics, performance and design flexibility of Transcend remains unparalleled in the industry," noted Adkins. "This latest enhancement reflects our drive to continuously improve upon what's already considered the best in the composite decking category."

This latest distinction supplements a number of other industry awards and accolades the brand has recently received, including:

Qualified Remodeler Remodelers' Choice 100 - Trex Enhance ® decking, Trex ® CustomCurve ® , and Trex ® RainEscape ®

decking, Trex CustomCurve , and Trex RainEscape 2019 Remodeling Brand Use Study - #1 in Brand Familiarity, #1 in Quality, #1 Brand Most Used, #1 Brand Used Most in the Past Two Years

2019 Builder Brand Use Study - #1 in Brand Familiarity, #1 Brand Most Used, #1 Brand Used Most in the Past Two Years

Green Builder Media 2019 Eco Leader - the highest honor awarded by the publication's editorial team

Green Builder Media 2019 Readers' Choice Awards - "Greenest Decking"

First Annual PRODUCTS Brand Use Survey - "Most Preferred Decking Brand"

2019 Best of Houzz Design Award

The full list of "Top 100 Products" will be published in the August issue of Professional Remodeler and is currently posted to the magazine's website at https://www.proremodeler.com/top-100-products-2019.

For more information about Trex's high-performance products, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Matt Kasik or Lindsey Lucenta

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

mkasik@lcwa.com or llucenta@lcwa.com

Source: Trex Company, Inc.