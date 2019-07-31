Quantcast

Trevena to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with Central Nervous System (CNS) conditions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, August 7th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

What:



 		 Trevena Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
Date:



 		 Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time:



 		 8:00 a.m. ET
Live Call: Toll-Free: (855) 465-0180

International: (484) 756-4313



 
Webcast:



 		 investors.trevena.com
Replay:



 		 Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 3799758

(Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 14, 2019)

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with Central Nervous System conditions.  The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267

Email: IR@trevena.com  

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

Phone: 610-354-8840

Source: Trevena Inc.

