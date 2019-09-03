Quantcast

Trevena to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September 2019

September 03, 2019


CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with Central Nervous System (CNS) conditions, today announced that its management team will participate in two upcoming conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright, to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:35am ET. 



    Live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on Trevena's investor relations website at https://investors.trevena.com/. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days. 



  • Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies, sponsored by Oppenheimer & Co., to be held at the  Parker New York Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24, 2019.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Trevena's management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Trevena@kcsa.com, or send an email to lk@hcwco.com (H.C. Wainright), or meghan.connor@opco.com (Oppenheimer & Co.).

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc.  is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with Central Nervous System conditions.  The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267

Email: IR@trevena.com  

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

Phone: 610-354-8840

Source: Trevena Inc.

