    Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 05:36:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV, BVL: TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

    The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company's website prior to the conference call.

    Conference call dial-in details:

    Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00AM Eastern Time

    Toll-free (North America): 1 (877) 291-4570

    International: +1 (647) 788-4919

    Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10029

    About Trevali Mining Corporation

    Trevali is a global base-metals mining company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru.

    The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

    Contact Information:

    Alex Terentiew - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

    Email: aterentiew@trevali.com

    Phone: +1 (604) 638-5623 

    Source: Trevali Mining Corporation

