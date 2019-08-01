Trevali announces Annual General Meeting results





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:



Election of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Russell D. Ball 374,729,083

(97.11%) 11,138,039

(2.89%) Mark D. Cruise 383,001,963

(99.26%) 2,865,139

(0.74%) Chris Eskdale 374,584,640

(97.08%) 11,282,482



(2.92%) Jill Gardiner 384,234,637

(99.58%) 1,632,485

(0.42%) Dan Isserow 379,439,929

(98.33%) 6,427,193

(1.67%) Jessica L. McDonald 379,997,752

(98.48%) 5,869,370

(1.52%) Dan Myerson 382,082,344

(99.02%) 3,784,778

(0.98%) Richard Williams 383,904,130

(99.49%) 1,962,992

(0.51%) Appointment of Auditors Votes For Votes Withheld To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix its remuneration 385,404,352

(99.10%) 404,150

(0.90%) Amendments to Stock Option Plan Votes For Votes Against To approve certain amendments to the Company's amended and restated stock option plan, as well as all unallocated stock options and other entitlements issuable under the stock option plan 378,158,744

(98.32%) 6,466,568

(1.68%) Amendments to Share Unit Plan Votes For Votes Against To approve certain amendments to the Company's amended and restated share unit plan, as well as all unallocated share units and other entitlements issuable under the share unit plan 375,657,699

(97.67) 8,967,613

(2.33%) Approval of Deferred Share Unit Grants Votes For Votes Against To approve the issuance of certain deferred share unit awards to directors of the Company 378,511,304

(98.41%) 6,144,008

(1.59%)

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information:

Alex Terentiew - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: aterentiew@trevali.com

Phone: +1 (604) 638-5623

Source: Trevali Mining Corporation





Source: Trevali Mining Corporation