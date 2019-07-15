Tree of Knowledge and Ryerson University Launch Thought-Leading Research Project to Develop Targeted Treatments with Novel Nano-Technology





TORONTO, ON, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI; OTCBB:TOKIF) (the "Company" or "TOK") and Ryerson University (Toronto, Canada) officially launched today their partnership research project to develop a new Nano-technology-enhanced delivery method for medical cannabis and cannabinoid molecules. The ultimate goal of the project is to create targeted treatments for different medical conditions.

The two-year research project is sponsored by Tree of Knowledge Inc. (TOK), to support a team of five Ryerson University researchers—principal investigator, Professor Jahan Tavakkoli PhD, Professor Michael Kolios PhD, a newly-hired full-time dedicated Post Doctoral researcher, plus two Masters students—leveraging the clinical application know-how of TOK's Medical advisor, Dr. Kevin Rod.

"Kicking off this research project at Ryerson today catalyzes innovative work we are proud of contributing to," said Dr. Rod, lead clinical researcher on this project. "We expect the developments through this research will provide precision to targeted treatments with applications in Cancer and Non-Cancer pain conditions.

The research project entitled, "Development of ultrasound-mediated targeted delivery methods and treatments using medical Cannabis and/or Hemp CBD oil with applications in pain", is spearheaded by Professor Jahan Tavakkoli, PhD, a Professor of Medical Physics at Ryerson University. Dr. Tavakkoli has over 25 years of professional experience in developing biomedical ultrasound devices and technologies in both the medical devices industry and academia.

Professor Tavakkoli will be supported by Antihuman Jakhmola, PhD in Materials Chemistry, joining Ryerson from his previous researcher post in the Faculty of Pharmacy at Aix-Marseille Université (France.) Dr. Jakhmola was recently hired to fill this new full-time post as part of Ryerson's Faculty of Science, and he will be specifically dedicated to this research project. He brings to the project expertise that includes over six years post-PhD experience in Nanotechnology, Applied Materials and Organic Synthesis; and he has published various papers, as well as contributed to journals, conferences and symposiums in this area.

"Close to 20 percent of Canadians suffer from chronic pain and nearly 40 million adults in the United States (17.6 percent) experience severe levels of pain. This is a significant segment of the population for whom we are aiming the focus of our work. Being able to deliver the Cannabinoid molecules to the exact target of treatment through Ultrasound-Assisted Nanotechnology with the goal of increasing efficacy is the core focus of our joint research collaboration with Ryerson University," explained Dr. Rod.

TOK announced execution of sponsorship agreement for this research project with Ryerson University earlier this year (January 2019.) Pursuant to the Sponsored Research Agreement, the Company will own any intellectual property that is created or developed in the course of performing the research.

Ryerson University is recognized as a leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Research at Ryerson is on a trajectory of success and growth; externally-funded research at the university has doubled in the past five years.

Management of TOKI, among other developments, announces the stepping down of Jean-Paul Gaillard as CEO and member of the board. Mr. Michael Caridi acts as interim CEO. The company is focusing on science based best practices both on the clinical and product development areas. Management pursues this direction in all activities including selection of the future CEO and considering strategic alliances.

TOKI has recently received regulatory approval for the new Level II interventional pain management clinic in Vaughan, which services the northern GTA/Ontario region and multiple affiliated satellite clinics.

ABOUT RYERSON UNIVERSITY

Ryerson University is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, it is home to more than 45,300 students, including 2,600 Master's and PhD students, 3,800 faculty and staff, and nearly 198,000 alumni worldwide.

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

