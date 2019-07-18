Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. Targets Low G&A, Reveals New Logo and Lean Structure for Corporation



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), currently trading as Beliss Corp. (OTC:BLIS), today announces a business model that targets financial goals of lowering traditional costs by using outside contractors and a lean officer and employee structure. TSR has also selected a new corporate logo for brand recognition around the world.



TSR's business plan for treasure recovery is lowering expenses, while operational funds for expeditions and recovery take priority for the recovery operations, which are being conducted under the direction of Dr. E. Lee Spence, who is in charge of all operations. TSR's plans are to have ongoing operations off Cape Romain for constant recoveries of the numerous shipwrecks existing there under Dr. Spence's ownership by Federal Admiralty Order, as well as supporting the expeditions Dr. Spence plans in the Caribbean targeting high-value targets, such as Spanish merchant ships that were lost while traveling back to Spain with privately owned gold and silver from the Americas.

Dr. Spence is currently in the West Indies conducting research on undisclosed wreck locations and history for potential operations. TSR will accomplish these aims through the use of subcontractors whom Dr. Spence selects, utilizing expertise gained through his decades in the industry.

TSR also plans to optimize its potential earnings and treasure recovered to maximize its assets and revenues by limiting the number of corporate officers and payroll to a very lean structure. TSR believes that corporate officers could be as few as three, including limiting the current CEO and CFO to small, part-time salaries and not long-term contracts. TSR, through the use of independent contractors, will not employ divers, boat captains and other crew but rather be able to select and pay for the most qualified available people through contracted companies.

TSR has selected a new corporate logo, which is on its website and will be used in all corporate expeditions and on ships and expected media products to establish a worldwide brand awareness. The logo selection followed a worldwide competition that garnered over 110 submissions. With numerous potential media and other products, TSR expects its brand will establish global recognition of its operations and Dr. Spence's successes. The logo and other information are available on the Company's website, www.TreasureWreck.com.

Additional information on Dr. Spence and some of his past discoveries is available at www.shipwrecks.com/about-spence.

Follow Dr. Spence on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/shipwrecktreasure/ or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/shipwrecks.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (presently Beliss Corp.)

TSR is a Nevada corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes. Treasure Shipwreck & Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT: Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Craig A. Huffman EMAIL: Craig@treasurewreck.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Source: Beliss Corp.