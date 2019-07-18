Quantcast

Travelzoo Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 AM ET

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 01:18:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ:TZOO):

WHAT: Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on July 24, 2019.
   
WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET
   
HOW: A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q2 2019 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
   
CONTACT: Lijun Qi

Investor Relations

Travelzoo

+1 212 484 4998

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Source: Travelzoo

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TZOO




