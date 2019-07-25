Travel + Leisure Honors Hyatt Ziva Among "World's Best" Hotel Brands

The World's Best list recognizes the best in travel

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), the owner and operator of the all-ages Hyatt Ziva resorts in Mexico & the Caribbean, was honored as part of Travel + Leisure's prestigious World's Best Awards for 2019. The brand, named a Top 25 Hotel Brand in the World, was launched in partnership with Hyatt Hotels Corporation in 2013 and has since tripled in size. One of the most beloved resorts within the brand's collection, Hyatt Ziva Cancun was also named an honoree within the Top 15 Mexico Resort Hotels list, earning the number 11 spot.

The all-inclusive brand is complemented by the adults-only, Hyatt Zilara. The two are known for providing a five-star guest experience with authentic flair, unique à la cart dining and Playa's signature Service From The Heart®. The flagship resorts, all-ages Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana are scheduled to open in the exclusive community in the Dominican Republic later this fall.

The awards, hosted by Meredith Corporation's Travel + Leisure, are voted on by thousands of avid readers and showcase the top travel destinations and resorts throughout 90 categories worldwide. Now in its 24th year, the awards are bestowed annually and are regarded as one of the most coveted in travel.

"This is an extremely humbling acknowledgement of the hard work put forth by our teammates on the ground at all of the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara properties, our fantastic partners at Hyatt, and the entire Playa family," said Playa's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Wardinski. "We strive to innovate and deliver an exceptional guest experience and are ecstatic that we are worthy of being mentioned alongside this list of elite hospitality brands. For Playa, this honor further increases our conviction in our view that the all-inclusive industry has a long runway of untapped potential and in our role, along with our brand partners, in helping shape the future of the industry. Luckily, we don't need to wait much longer for a chance to impress and delight our guests once again as we eagerly await the opening of the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana this fall!"

This announcement adds to an already impressive list of accolades for the brand. Earlier this year, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara were honored by market leaders, TravAlliance media as the Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain and Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain in Mexico by Northstar Travel Media at the annual WAVE awards held by TravelAge West.

For additional information on Hyatt Ziva or the Playa Hotels & Resorts portfolio, visit www.playaresorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:

Liz McNeil

QUINN

Playa@QUINN.pr

Source: Playa Hotels & Resorts