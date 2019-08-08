Quantcast

TransUnion Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend of $0.075 per Share

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 06:50:00 AM EDT


CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the second quarter 2019. The dividend will be payable on September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 22, 2019. 

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a leading global risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses. Businesses embed its solutions into their process workflows to acquire new customers, assess consumer ability to pay for services, identify cross-selling opportunities, measure and manage debt portfolio risk, collect debt, verify consumer identities and investigate potential fraud. Consumers use its solutions to view their credit profiles and access analytical tools that help them understand and manage their personal information and take precautions against identity theft.  www.transunion.com

E-mail             investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone      312-985-2860

Source: TransUnion

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TRU




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7862.83
29.56  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26007.07
-22.45  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 2883.98
2.21  ▲  0.08%
Data as of Aug 7, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar