TransUnion Appoints Eli Peterson Deputy General Counsel for Public Policy and Privacy

In this new position, Peterson will lead the global groups responsible for public policy, government relations, regulatory advocacy, and privacy. With senior management, Eli will drive enterprise strategy pertaining to the intersection of TransUnion's major businesses with governmental bodies globally and lead the firm's cross-business legal support on all privacy matters. Based in Washington, D.C., Peterson will report directly to Heather Russell, TransUnion's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

"TransUnion's mission is to help people around the world access opportunities that lead to a higher quality of life. We engage with policymakers around the world every day in order to advance our work and ensure consumers' information remains safe," said Russell. "I am very pleased to add Eli's expertise in this area to influence strategy and strengthen our ability to engage with governments on a global scale."

Peterson joins TransUnion from BNY Mellon where he was a Managing Director, member of the firm's Operating Committee and ran the Global Regulatory Policy and Government Affairs group. In that capacity, he oversaw the regulatory and political operations of BNY Mellon in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. A significant portion of the role involved leading the bank's engagements with regulators in the wake of the financial crisis and through the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act and the Basel Accord.

Prior to his tenure at BNY Mellon, Peterson was Associate General Counsel and Chief Regulatory Counsel of The Clearing House, a consortium of the world's largest banks and the operator of various payments businesses. Before that, he practiced law in Washington, D.C. with McIntyre & Lemon, a boutique banking and political firm. Peterson holds a JD from Catholic University and a BA from Bucknell University.

"TransUnion is at the vanguard of countless exciting opportunities in the risk and data analytics spaces that are helping consumers and economies worldwide," said Peterson. "I am excited to be joining the company, and see great potential to leverage technology to ensure that information is used in the best interest of consumers."

