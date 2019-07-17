Quantcast

TransMedics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


ANDOVER, Mass., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq:TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The TransMedics management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 221-1172 for domestic callers or (270) 215-9603 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 8393323. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable ex-vivo warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek or Lynn Lewis

646-924-1769

Investors@transmedics.com

Source: TransMedics

