TransMedics to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq:TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

TransMedics' management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable ex-vivo warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek or Lynn Lewis

646-924-1769

Investors@transmedics.com

Source: TransMedics

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TMDX




