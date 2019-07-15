Translate Bio Appoints George Demetri, M.D., to its Board of Directors



Appointment adds significant clinical development expertise as Translate Bio advances clinical programs in cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq:TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced the appointment of George D. Demetri, M.D., a physician-scientist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI), and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School to its Board of Directors.



"We are honored to have Dr. Demetri join our Board of Directors as we advance our second program into the clinic," said Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer of Translate Bio. "As a highly respected oncologist, we anticipate that Dr. Demetri's expertise in developing novel therapeutics will provide valuable insights as we continue to develop first-in-class messenger RNA therapeutics for debilitating genetic diseases."

Dr. Demetri is currently the Senior Vice President for Experimental Therapeutics at DFCI, Director of the Sarcoma Center at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center, and Co-Director of the Ludwig Center at Harvard Medical School. At Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, he leads a multidisciplinary team focused on developing novel therapeutics for solid tumors, with an emphasis on sarcomas. His research and clinical interests have centered on mechanism-based drug development for solid tumors, and he has contributed to the development of numerous approved therapies, as well as other new targeted therapeutics in development. Dr. Demetri serves as Chair of the Science Policy and Government Affairs Committee of the American Association for Cancer Research, as well as several scientific and editorial advisory boards. Dr. Demetri completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Washington Hospitals in Seattle and a fellowship in medical oncology at DFCI. He earned his medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine after receiving an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Harvard University.

"Translate Bio's focus on developing novel mRNA therapeutics for diseases in areas of high unmet need aligns well with my commitment to developing novel therapeutics and passion for improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Demetri. "I look forward to working closely with the Translate Bio team and my fellow board members to help guide clinical development opportunities and advance additional, cutting-edge programs into the clinic."

