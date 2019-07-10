TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder

AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
|
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|x
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.
|
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Janus Henderson Group plc
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, UK
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|28 May 2019
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|9 July 2019
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting
rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below 3%
|Below 3%
|Below 3%
|72,542,071
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8.16
|%
|0
|%
|8.16
|%
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
|CA8936621066
|-
|Below 3%
|-
|Below 3%
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|Below 3%
|Below 3%
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may
be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
(please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial
instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Janus Henderson Group plc
|
|
|
|Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited
|
|
|
|HGI Asset Management Group Limited
|
|
|
|Henderson Global Group Limited
|
|
|
|Henderson Holdings Group Limited
|
|
|
|HGI Group Limited
|
|
|
|Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited
|
|
|
|Henderson Global Investors Limited
|
|
|
|
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|
|The number and % of voting rights held
|
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|11. Additional informationxvi
|
|Place of completion
|201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE
|Date of completion
|9 July 2019
The Company understands this disposal of holding was subsequent to a change of portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
