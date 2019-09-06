Quantcast

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

By GlobeNewswire,  September 06, 2019, 02:00:00 AM EDT


CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA") ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces that it was notified on September 5, 2019 that on September 4 and September 5, 2019 David Cook acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR Date of

Acquisition		 Number of

Common Shares

Acquired		 Price

 ($US)		 Number of Common

Shares held following

the transaction		 % of Company's

issued share capital

held
David Cook September 4, 2019 1,731 $ 1.33   67,867 0.09356 %
September 5, 2019 36,000 $ 1.36   103,867 0.14318 %



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name David Cook
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer  
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)  
A. a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary

Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US)  Volume
    1.33  1,731
e) Aggregated information -  
   Aggregated volume - 1,731 common shares
   Aggregated price $1.33 US per share
f) Date of the transaction September 4, 2019
g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ
B. a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary

Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US)  Volume
    1.36  36,000
e) Aggregated information -  
   Aggregated volume - 36,000 common shares
   Aggregated price $1.36 US per share
f) Date of the transaction September 5, 2019
g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ
     



About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:



 



Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 403.264.9888

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		    
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer    
Eddie Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright    
     
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan  

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49da7320-77e6-49fe-b62f-69a5860d844f

Source: TransGlobe Energy Corporation

