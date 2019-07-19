Trakopolis Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting





CALGARY, Alberta, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trakopolis IoT Corp. (TSXV:TRAK) today reported the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, July 19, 2019 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of Tracy Graf, Brent Moore, Chris Burchell, Anthony Dutton, Cameron Olson, Gil Sonnenberg and Frank Turner as directors of the company. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors as well as the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Trakopolis

Trakopolis is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company with proprietary, cloud-based solutions for real-time tracking, data analysis and management of corporate assets such as equipment, devices, vehicles and workers. The Company's asset management platform works across a variety of networks and devices. Trakopolis has a diversified revenue stream from many verticals including oil and gas, forestry, transportation, construction, rentals, urban services, mining, government and others.

