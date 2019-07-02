Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Military Members With Fourth of July Discount



Rural lifestyle retailer celebrates all military veterans, active members and dependents with in-store discount

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Independence Day, Tractor Supply Company recognizes and supports the military community for their service. On Thursday, July 4, customers with a valid military ID or other proof of service will receive 15 percent off their entire in-store purchase.



"The opportunity to give back to those who have chosen to serve our country, and their communities, is a true honor for us at Tractor Supply," said Colin Yankee, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Tractor Supply Company and former U.S. Army Captain. "On this Independence Day, we offer our military customers - whether active members, veterans, or family of military - our token of gratitude for their dedication and service."

Tractor Supply also supports and celebrates military members year-round. Recently, the retailer partnered with Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) to host and honor 50 military veteran farmers from coast to coast. Celebrated on Armed Forces Day, Tractor Supply and FVC awarded $1,000 gift cards to owners of agricultural businesses such as beekeeping, sustainable gardening, animal care, medicinal crop cultivation and more.

The Fourth of July discount will be available at all Tractor Supply locations. For more information on the Fourth of July and Tractor Supply's partnership with military groups like FVC, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

