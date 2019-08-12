Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear - An Exclusive Line of Apparel and Accessories Designed to Endure the Elements

Lineup of workwear, outerwear and accessories provides durability, function and comfort for Life Out Here

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of a new exclusive apparel line, Ridgecut Toughwear. Ridgecut features workwear apparel and insulated outerwear created especially for people who regularly put their clothing through conditions that go beyond normal wear and tear. Available only at Tractor Supply, the apparel line features durable fabric and wear-resistant technology that is unparalleled in the marketplace.



"Our customers rely on us to provide them with quality products they need to get the job done, and clothing is no exception," said Jeff Rietveld, vice president and divisional merchandising manager of clothing at Tractor Supply. "With our Ridgecut line, we are proud to offer customers apparel and outerwear that will work as hard as they do. From repairing a fence during a storm to completing a project in a workshop, Ridgecut is built to help our customers take on any challenge in every condition for Life Out Here."

Tractor Supply customers often work long days regardless of the conditions to maintain their farms, ranches, homes and animals. To meet these demands, functional, durable clothing is a priority, and Ridgecut is performance workwear designed specifically for any challenge - strong enough to resist a tear, comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time and specially formulated to take on the rain, snow, mud and sweat encountered in a day's work.

Ridgecut Toughwear features materials and enhancements perfectly suited for the working man and woman. In partnership with OSM Shield, key pieces of Ridgecut workwear are treated with a max repellent water and stain shield built to take on the elements. The clothing is also designed with cotton ripstop fabric and CORDURA® reinforcements, which resist wear and tear while still offering flexibility so the wearer can move freely - a priority when undertaking physically challenging tasks.

"We let the need of our customers control where to focus our energy and resources for this one," said Ken Strait, vice president of product development at Tractor Supply. "The second our customers leave our store they are going straight to their barn, stable or workshop where their clothes will take a beating. Ridgecut Toughwear offers them durable, comfortable clothing that can handle a lifestyle where rough weather is frequent and tough conditions are standard."

The Ridgecut line has launched with men's apparel, which includes work shirts and pants, denim shirts, heavy flannel plaid shirts and caps. Men's and women's insulated outerwear will launch later this fall with coats, bib-overalls, gloves and beanies. For more information on Ridgecut products, please visit Ridgecut.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

