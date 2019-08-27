Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 92nd Annual FFA Convention with Limited Edition T-Shirt Fundraiser



Net proceeds from t-shirt sales to fund FFA programming nationwide

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company's fifth annual FFA Convention t-shirt fundraiser launches this week in stores nationwide. For a limited time only, Tractor Supply customers can purchase a limited edition FFA Convention themed long sleeve t-shirt to celebrate the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, which takes place later this fall. Net proceeds from t-shirt sales will go directly to the National FFA Foundation and will be used to fund programs and activities for FFA chapters across the country.

The limited-edition t-shirt has the official FFA Convention & Expo logo printed across the front, which consists of hexagonal molecules and gold rows. The molecules represent the innovative side of FFA, and the gold rows represent crops - serving as a tip of the hat to traditional agriculture. Customers can purchase the shirt for $12.99 (plus tax) at any Tractor Supply store beginning Thursday, Aug. 29. The shirt will also be available to purchase online with an in-store pickup.

"Tractor Supply looks forward to holding the annual FFA Convention t-shirt fundraiser because it spotlights the future leaders of our country who are making their mark on the agriculture industry," said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. "Our customers and team members are inspired by FFA's vision to develop leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture, and this annual fundraiser provides an opportunity for them to continue investing in causes they care about."

Funds raised this year will benefit three FFA programs: Gift of Gold, Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants. This year is the debut year for Gift of Gold, a program that awards grants to chapters devastated by natural disasters. Living to Serve is a program that empowers students to positively impact their communities through leadership opportunities, and the Alumni Legacy Grants enable local chapters to help local high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters.

In 2018, this t-shirt fundraiser generated more than $340,000 for chapters nationwide through the Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy grants. Since the start of this fundraiser, Tractor Supply has raised a total of $1.1M for FFA programs.

In addition to being sold in Tractor Supply stores, the shirts will be available at the 92ndNational FFA Convention & Expo, held Oct. 30 - Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. The event is one of the world's largest student conventions - with nearly 70,000 attendees and more than 400 exhibiting companies - that brings FFA members together to inspire their peers and celebrate their many accomplishments.

For more information on the t-shirt fundraiser, call your local store or visit www.TractorSupply.com/FFA.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 669,989 student members as part of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and official news page of the National FFA Organization.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

