Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 02:00:00 PM EDT


BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its second quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019. In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019, hosted by Greg Sandfort, Chief Executive Officer; Steve Barbarick, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcast. 

A replay of the webcast will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Company

Contacts:

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Marianne Denenberg (615) 440-4345

Source: Tractor Supply Company

