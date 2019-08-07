Quantcast

TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2019 BTIG Biotechnology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 08:05:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration through our license to Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and utilizing our product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in the 2019 BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 12, 2019 in New York.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes: DE-122, carotuximab being developed in wet AMD through a license to Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and commercialization of innovative product candidates.  In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States.  To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact:
Mark Wiggins Andrew McDonald
Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC
(858) 251-3492 646-597-6987
mwiggins@traconpharma.com Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TCON




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar