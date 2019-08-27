TrackX to Deploy High Value Vehicle Tracking Solution for Polaris Industries





DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC: TKXHF | FSE :3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), a SaaS-based enterprise asset management solution provider, is pleased to announce that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), a global leader in powersports valued at over $5 billion, has chosen TrackX to deliver its Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) solution for recreational vehicle inventory management at its facility in Wyoming, Minnesota, as the first of a multi-facility initiative. Leveraging GPS and active RFID tags on its vehicles, TrackX will provide critical real-time visibility to these high-value assets as they move not only throughout Polaris' facilities, but also on test drives, at tradeshows and at other marketing events nationwide. GAME's event management, workflow processing, and analytics will not only provide significant savings on inventory loss and insurance liability, but also provide operational efficiency while reducing overall labor costs.



The deployment of this solution will result in real-time data and analytics derived from active RFID and GPS technologies attached to ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and other high value assets, amounting to approximately 3,000 vehicles at any one time. By capturing data through fixed RFID readers at various choke points throughout the facility, Polaris will have visibility into key metrics around asset dwell times, maintenance scheduling, inventory levels, and specific vehicle location both in the facility and at off-site locations. TrackX revenues will be generated largely from recurring SaaS license fees along with associated implementation and configuration services.

"Polaris has an extremely diverse asset base that is often exposed to equally diverse conditions resulting in a need to have a wide variety of different IoT technologies to support our solution," said Mallory Apperson, global environment health and safety manager at Polaris. "TrackX's flexibility in technology and ability to implement these technologies simultaneously was a major factor for Polaris' decision."

"This significant opportunity within Polaris is a further testament to the power of GAME in managing the very diverse business processes, asset classes and business workflows of our customers. Once a customer has implemented GAME, its ability to track other assets, across multiple locations, with completely different tagging technologies and IoT sensors can be easily accommodated, creating further savings, incremental leverage and additional value for our customers," stated Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About TrackX

TrackX Holdings, Inc., based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise asset management company deploying SaaS-based solutions leveraging multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies for the comprehensive tracking and management of physical assets. TrackX'sGlobal Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerting and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

