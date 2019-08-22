TrackX enters into Loan Agreement





DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC: TKXHF | FSE :3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company), a SaaS-based enterprise asset management solution provider, announces that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, TrackX, Inc., it has entered into a non-convertible loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with a single lender in order to meet short term working capital commitments.



Pursuant to the Loan Agreement entered into by the Company and Mercury Fund Management, LLC (the "Lender"), the Lender has advanced to the Company the aggregate principal amount of US$300,000 (~C$399,0001) (the "Loan"). The Loan Agreement, which has been reviewed and accepted by the Company's directors independent from the Loan, bears interest at a rate of 6% per annum compounded annually based on a 365-day year. The loan is repayable on demand on or after July 31, 2020.

In consideration for the Loan, the Company has agreed to issue to the Lender common shares (the "Shares") equal to 10% of the total loan amount being 216,666 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.18 per Share and common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), equal to 50% of the total loan amount being 1,083,333 Warrants, exercisable at C$0.18 per Warrant for one year from the date of issuance.

The issuance of the Shares and Warrants is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued or issuable under the Loan Agreement are subject to a four-month hold period in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws in jurisdictions outside of Canada.

John Katzenberg has resigned as the Company's CFO due to personal reasons and not as a result of a dispute or disagreement with the Company. Gene McConnell, the Company's former CFO who has been fully engaged in transitional duties since his retirement, will assume the CFO position in the interim. We would like to thank Mr. Katzenberg for his tenure as our CFO and wish him well in his future endeavors.

