TrackX Appoints John Katzenberg as Chief Financial Officer





DENVER, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC: TKXHF | FSE :3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company), a SaaS-based enterprise asset management solution provider, is pleased to announce that John Katzenberg has joined the TrackX team as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Katzenberg is a Harvard Business School graduate with extensive experience in M&A, capital markets, balance sheet optimization, private equity, and investment banking.



Most recently, John was the Chief Financial Officer of Johnson Storage & Moving Company, one of the largest agencies in the UNIGROUP network, where he led a team of 20 people and oversaw all finance, treasury, accounting, payroll, human resource and information technology functions. Specifically, he was responsible for identifying and implementing profit enhancement opportunities through cost rationalization, margin expansion and topline growth. Prior to joining Johnson, he led all accounting and finance activities for Corporex Colorado, a commercial real estate developer, and consulted with and invested in small companies, where he worked with management on finance, capital structure, and strategic issues. Previously, John was a Managing Director and one of the founding members of the private equity coverage group in the investment bank at Citigroup. For 16 years, he advised private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on capital formation, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic growth initiatives.

"John's financial background, vast experience in capital markets, operational experience and thought leadership are an ideal fit to help usher TrackX through the Company's next phase of growth," said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO. "We are extremely excited to welcome John Katzenberg to the TrackX team."

"I am very excited to be a part of the TrackX team and look forward to building upon the Company's compelling momentum and success. I believe that my strategic and operational focus as well as prior experience will help the Company accelerate its growth and further solidify its position as a leader in Enterprise Asset Management," added Mr. Katzenberg, TrackX CFO. "I would like to thank Tim and the TrackX Board of Directors for this opportunity."

TrackX would like to thank Gene McConnell for his tenure as our CFO and wish him well in his future endeavors.

