TrackX Holdings Inc. to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call





DENVER, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | FRANKFURT:3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), a SaaS-based enterprise asset management solution provider, announces that the Company will release its third quarter of fiscal 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 29, 2019.



Chairman and CEO Tim Harvie and CFO Gene McConnell will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30pm EST on Thursday, August 29, 2019. All interested parties are invited to participate in this conference call and should dial the numbers below 10 minutes before the starting time.

DATE: Thursday, August 29, 2019 TIME: 4:30pm Eastern Daylight Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: 800‑895‑3361, 785‑424‑1062 CONFERENCE ID: TrackX REPLAY: www.TrackX.com

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V:TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise asset management company deploying SaaS-based solutions leveraging multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies for the comprehensive tracking and management of physical assets. TrackX's GAME (Global Asset Management for Enterprises) platform enables the Industrial Internet of Things by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerting and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

For more information, please contact:



Gene McConnell, TrackX Holdings Inc.

investor@trackx.com

303-325-7300

Sean Peasgood, Sophic Capital

Sean@SophicCapital.com

647-361-8358

