TPI Composites, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. ("TPI") (Nasdaq:TPIC) today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

August 8, 2019

Boston, Massachusetts

Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day

August 15, 2019

Chicago, Illinois

Morgan Stanley Power & Utility Summit 2019

September 12, 2019

London, England

UBS Global Renewables Conference 2019

September 17, 2019

London, England

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742

