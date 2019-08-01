TPI Composites, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. ("TPI") (Nasdaq:TPIC) today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference
August 8, 2019
Boston, Massachusetts
Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day
August 15, 2019
Chicago, Illinois
Morgan Stanley Power & Utility Summit 2019
September 12, 2019
London, England
UBS Global Renewables Conference 2019
September 17, 2019
London, England
About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.
