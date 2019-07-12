Quantcast

TPI Announces Acquisition of Engineering Team in Berlin, Germany

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq:TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that it has acquired a team of engineering resources from the EUROS group, based in Berlin, Germany. EUROS has been owned by Senvion since 2016. The Berlin-based team of approximately 20 technical experts focuses on blade design, tooling, materials and process technology development.

William Siwek, TPI's President commented, "TPI is pleased to announce the addition of the experienced and skilled engineering team at EUROS. The EUROS transaction helps strengthen our technical capabilities in support of our global operations and growth."

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan, TPI's COO added, "The experience and skills of this engineering team will enable us to offer complete blade solutions. The technical know-how in blade engineering and mold design can now be applied on a broader scale."

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742

Source: TPI Composites, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TPIC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8196.04
-6.49  ▼  0.08%
DJIA 27088.08
227.88  ▲  0.85%
S&P 500 2999.91
6.84  ▲  0.23%
Data as of Jul 11, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar