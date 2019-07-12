TPI Announces Acquisition of Engineering Team in Berlin, Germany





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq:TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that it has acquired a team of engineering resources from the EUROS group, based in Berlin, Germany. EUROS has been owned by Senvion since 2016. The Berlin-based team of approximately 20 technical experts focuses on blade design, tooling, materials and process technology development.



William Siwek, TPI's President commented, "TPI is pleased to announce the addition of the experienced and skilled engineering team at EUROS. The EUROS transaction helps strengthen our technical capabilities in support of our global operations and growth."

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan, TPI's COO added, "The experience and skills of this engineering team will enable us to offer complete blade solutions. The technical know-how in blade engineering and mold design can now be applied on a broader scale."

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

