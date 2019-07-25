TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings





SUFFOLK, Va., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company") (NASDAQ:TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $34.64 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $34.80 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"Our second quarter performance was highlighted by record top-line revenues coupled with strong deposit growth. We also continued to strategically invest in recruiting, technology, enhanced services, and infrastructure to support future growth," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019 Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018:

Total revenues were $144.54 million, an increase of $7.48 million, or 5.46%.

Loans held for investment increased $351.77 million, or 4.52%, from June 30, 2018, and $21.36 million, or 0.26%, from March 31, 2019, or 1.06% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits were $9.27 billion, an increase of $1.28 billion, or 15.99%, compared to prior year and $0.54 billion, or 6.15% from March 31, 2019, or 24.67% on an annualized basis. In comparison to June 30, 2018, total deposits increased 11.70% in our Hampton Roads region, 28.14% in our Richmond region, and 23.39% in our North Carolina region.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 13.60%, to $2.95 billion, representing 31.83% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 4.86%, or 19.49% on an annualized basis.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity of 8.89% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity of 14.05% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.49% and taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.52% (non-GAAP).

Effective tax rate of 20.47% in the quarter compared to 19.89% in the second quarter of 2018.

"In addition to recruiting Jack Clayton as President of Business Strategies for North Carolina in the first quarter of 2019, we continued to build our production teams in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte adding Private Bankers and Treasury expertise. We announced that Charity Volman has been appointed President of TowneBank's newly formed Corporate Banking Group. Joining her team are Karen Priest, Laura Morgan, and Brian Woodell, who served with her at her former bank. In addition, Shane Stevens, was recently appointed Director of Merchant and Treasury Services. Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience and talent to our HomeTowne Banking platform," stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018:

Net interest income was $89.82 million compared to $86.82 million at June 30, 2018.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.52%, including accretion of 11 basis points, compared to 3.71%, including accretion of 23 basis points, for 2018.

Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 5.08%, represented 78.27% of average earning assets at June 30, 2019 compared to an average yield of 4.97% and 79.99% of average earning assets in the second quarter of 2018.

Total cost of deposits increased to 0.99% from 0.60% at June 30, 2018.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $10.32 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $9.44 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of 9.26%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $6.95 billion, an increase of $0.55 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Loan Losses:

Recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.82 million compared to $3.06 million one year ago and $1.44 million in the linked quarter.

Net charge-offs were $1.60 million compared to $0.26 million one year prior. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.08% compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter and 0.01% in the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to the charge-off of one credit relationship.

The allowance for loan losses represented 0.67% of total loans compared to 0.66% at March 31, 2019 and 0.64% at June 30, 2018. Loan loss reserve as a percentage of total loans, excluding purchased loans, was 0.81% at June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, compared to 0.84% at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 3.00 times nonperforming loans compared to 9.36 times at March 31, 2019 and 12.64 times at June 30, 2018.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018:

Total noninterest income was $54.72 million compared to $50.24 million in 2018, an increase of $4.48 million, or 8.92%. Residential mortgage banking income was relatively flat in the quarter, while insurance commissions and other title fees increased $2.13 million, real estate brokerage and property management income increased $1.93 million, and service charges on deposit accounts increased $0.22 million. Credit card merchant fees declined $0.78 million.

Credit card merchant fee income was roughly $0.90 million below normal seasonal levels in second quarter 2019 due to the impact of converting to a new processing platform that will allow us to provide additional services and capabilities.

Residential mortgage banking income was $18.57 million compared to $18.75 million in second quarter 2018. Loan volume in the current quarter was $821.13 million, with purchase activity comprising 84.97% of that volume. Loan volume in second quarter 2018 was $951.12 million, with purchase activity of 91.23%. Lower volumes led to the decline in revenue.

Total Insurance segment revenue increased 14.95% to $20.20 million in the second quarter due primarily to additional commission income from insurance agencies that were acquired in November 2018 and January 2019.

Property management fee revenue increased 45.89%, or $1.88 million, as compared to second quarter 2018 due to increases in reservation levels.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018:

Total noninterest expense was $96.56 million compared to $89.22 million in 2018, an increase of $7.34 million, or 8.22%. This reflects increases of $3.94 million in salary and benefits expense, $1.29 million in professional fees, $0.86 million in occupancy expense, and $0.76 million in outside data processing expenses.

The increase in salary and benefits expense was attributable to the continued expansion of our functional support teams to enable us to enhance Company infrastructure and meet increased regulatory expectations related to exceeding $10 billion in assets, as well as keep pace with our growth and changing industry standards. Specific areas of focus include: information technology, risk and compliance, accounting, and internal audit.

In the wake of the May 2019 tragedy in Virginia Beach, Towne's contribution of $0.50 million to "VBStrong" was included in other expenses.

Noninterest expense included operational expenses of $1.60 million related to insurance agencies acquired subsequent to second quarter 2018.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018:

Income tax expense was $8.92 million compared to $8.64 million one year prior. This represents an effective tax rate of 20.47% compared to 19.89% in the second quarter of 2018.

Consolidated Balance Sheet June 30, 2019 Compared to June 30, 2018

Total assets were $11.94 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $11.16 billion at December 31, 2018 and $10.83 billion at June 30, 2018. This increase was driven primarily by growth in cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities, and loans held for investment. Year-over-year, other assets increased $41.40 million due to the adoption of the leasing standard.

Loans held for investment increased $0.11 billion, or 1.35%, or 2.73% on an annualized basis, compared to year end 2018, and $0.35 billion, or 4.52% compared to June 30, 2018.

Total liabilities were $10.34 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.71 billion, or 7.39%, compared to December 31, 2018 and $0.98 billion, or 10.49%, compared to June 30, 2018. Total deposits increased $0.90 billion over December 31, 2018 and $1.28 billion over June 30, 2018. Total borrowings declined $0.26 billion from December 31, 2018 and $0.34 billion from June 30, 2018.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $1.35 billion compared to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2019 and $1.16 billion at June 30, 2018. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2019 was 3.1 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $19.66 million of net unrealized gains compared to $2.22 million at March 31, 2019 and $20.60 million in net unrealized losses at June 30, 2018. The increase in net unrealized gains was primarily due to interest rate fluctuations. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $1.58 million in net unrealized gains compared to $1.04 million in net unrealized gains at March 31, 2019 and $0.64 million in net unrealized gains at June 30, 2018.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $8.13 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $8.11 billion at March 31, 2019 and $7.77 billion at June 30, 2018.

Nonperforming assets were $34.23 million, or 0.29% of total assets, compared to $26.31 million, or 0.24%, at June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily driven by a single commercial relationship of approximately $10 million.

Nonperforming loans were 0.22% of period end loans.

Foreclosed property decreased to $14.52 million from $20.13 million at June 30, 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $9.27 billion compared to $8.73 billion at March 31, 2019 and $7.99 billion at June 30, 2018.

Total loans to deposits were 87.68% compared to 92.83% at March 31, 2019 and 97.29% at June 30, 2018.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 31.83% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 compared to 32.23% at March 31, 2019 and 32.50% at June 30, 2018.

Total borrowings were $0.84 billion compared to $1.03 billion and $1.17 billion at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.58%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.86%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.62%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.85%.

Book value was $21.95 compared to $21.40 at March 31, 2019 and $20.22 at June 30, 2018.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)was $15.05 compared to $14.46 at March 31, 2019 and $13.50 at June 30, 2018.

Outlook:

Management reforecasts on a quarterly basis and anticipates:

Annualized loan growth to be in the low-to-mid single digits for the remainder of 2019.

Our quarterly noninterest expense run rate will range between $93 - $94 million for the remainder of 2019.

About TowneBank:

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 41 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group's President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $11.94 billion as of June 30, 2019, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank's future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," or "project" or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank's ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank's market area; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 144,537 $ 133,854 $ 131,417 $ 137,914 $ 137,058 Net income 36,242 32,082 36,440 39,252 36,138 Net income attributable to TowneBank 34,638 31,409 35,990 38,293 34,804 Net income per common share - diluted 0.48 0.44 0.50 0.53 0.48 Book value per common share 21.95 21.40 21.05 20.54 20.22 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 15.05 14.46 14.26 13.83 13.50 Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.28 % 1.40 % 1.32 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.43 % 1.56 % 1.48 % Return on average equity 8.83 % 8.24 % 9.44 % 10.21 % 9.55 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 13.90 % 13.24 % 14.91 % 16.08 % 15.19 % Return on average common equity 8.89 % 8.30 % 9.53 % 10.30 % 9.62 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 14.05 % 13.39 % 15.11 % 16.30 % 15.36 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 37.86 % 34.65 % 32.12 % 35.69 % 36.65 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.58 % 11.49 % 11.51 % 11.53 % 11.33 % Tier 1 11.62 % 11.52 % 11.54 % 11.57 % 11.36 % Total 14.85 % 14.79 % 14.83 % 14.90 % 14.71 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.86 % 9.92 % 9.87 % 9.98 % 10.00 % Asset Quality: Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 3.00 x 9.36 x 10.97 x 7.25 x 12.64 x Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 0.67 % 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding purchased loans 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.84 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.22 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.29 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans $ 18,202 $ 5,696 $ 4,749 $ 6,926 $ 3,919 Former bank premises 1,510 2,223 2,253 2,253 2,253 Foreclosed property 14,517 17,071 17,163 18,153 20,133 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,229 $ 24,990 $ 24,165 $ 27,332 $ 26,305 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 415 $ 117 $ 394 $ 153 $ 22 Allowance for loan losses $ 54,527 $ 53,303 $ 52,094 $ 50,236 $ 49,535 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 574,638 $ 366,643 $ 407,787 $ 561,543 $ 667,189 Loans originated, joint venture 246,491 146,884 192,280 249,956 283,933 Total loans originated $ 821,129 $ 513,527 $ 600,067 $ 811,499 $ 951,122 Number of loans originated 3,121 1,977 2,304 3,068 3,687 Number of originators 234 240 293 303 324 Purchase % 84.97 % 86.08 % 88.64 % 89.72 % 91.23 % Loans sold $ 694,832 $ 473,068 $ 694,341 $ 852,205 $ 825,313 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.36 % 3.30 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.54 % 3.53 % 3.62 % 3.69 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (nonGAAP) 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.71 % Average earning assets/total average assets 89.46 % 89.50 % 89.91 % 89.69 % 89.61 % Average loans/average deposits 91.60 % 95.83 % 95.32 % 97.55 % 97.79 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 31.63 % 31.39 % 31.90 % 32.61 % 32.28 % Period end equity/period end total assets 13.45 % 13.53 % 13.78 % 13.49 % 13.63 % Efficiency ratio 66.80 % 68.43 % 62.65 % 64.00 % 65.10 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 19 vs. Q2 19 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2019 2018 2019 Q2 18 Q1 19 U.S. agency securities $ 261,960 $ 426,118 $ 260,152 (38.52 )% 0.69 % U.S. Treasury notes 2,241 101,224 2,229 (97.79 )% 0.54 % Municipal securities 167,466 55,465 107,278 201.93 % 56.10 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 43,799 30,718 35,003 42.58 % 25.13 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 785,355 444,138 695,115 76.83 % 12.98 % Total $ 1,260,821 $ 1,057,663 $ 1,099,777 19.21 % 14.64 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Municipal securities $ 34,458 $ 36,039 $ 34,472 (4.39 )% (0.04 )% Trust preferred corporate securities 2,393 500 500 378.60 % 378.60 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 13,723 17,415 14,715 (21.20 )% (6.74 )% Total $ 50,574 $ 53,954 $ 49,687 (6.26 )% 1.79 % Loans Held For Investment % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 19 vs. Q2 19 vs. 2019 2018 2019 Q2 18 Q1 19 Real estate-construction and development $ 1,107,762 $ 989,910 $ 1,111,360 11.91 % (0.32 )% Commercial real estate - investment related properties 1,985,990 1,935,013 1,951,292 2.63 % 1.78 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,288,478 1,227,072 1,279,039 5.00 % 0.74 % Real estate-multifamily 267,528 288,043 255,649 (7.12 )% 4.65 % Real estate-residential 1-4 family 1,639,547 1,596,264 1,637,579 2.71 % 0.12 % Commercial and industrial business 1,523,607 1,440,625 1,547,623 5.76 % (1.55 )% Consumer and other loans 313,817 298,029 322,828 5.30 % (2.79 )% Total $ 8,126,729 $ 7,774,956 $ 8,105,370 4.52 % 0.26 % Deposits % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 19 vs. Q2 19 vs. 2019 2018 2019 Q2 18 Q1 19 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,950,615 $ 2,597,320 $ 2,813,857 13.60 % 4.86 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,409,322 2,987,102 3,290,907 14.13 % 3.60 % Savings 277,495 305,334 285,790 (9.12 )% (2.90 )% Certificates of deposits 2,631,386 2,101,455 2,341,134 25.22 % 12.40 % Total $ 9,268,818 $ 7,991,211 $ 8,731,688 15.99 % 6.15 % The following table sets forth an estimate of the expected effects of the aggregate acquisition accounting adjustments on pre-tax net interest income for the periods shown: Discount Accretion (Premium Amortization) For the three months ended September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 Assets: Investment Securities $ (67 ) $ (65 ) Loans 1,467 1,447 Liabilities: Deposits 51 47 Total estimated effect on net interest income $ 1,349 $ 1,335 Note: This information is intended for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results. Actual results may differ due to factors such factors such as changes in estimated prepayment speeds or projected credit loss rates.





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans $ 8,075,054 $ 102,366 5.08 % $ 8,030,994 $ 100,146 5.06 % $ 7,552,983 $ 93,548 4.97 % Taxable investment securities 1,170,215 8,346 2.85 % 1,036,645 7,529 2.91 % 987,693 5,787 2.34 % Tax-exempt investment securities 90,942 756 3.33 % 79,310 765 3.86 % 82,839 719 3.47 % Total securities 1,261,157 9,102 2.89 % 1,115,955 8,294 2.97 % 1,070,532 6,506 2.43 % Interest-bearing deposits 698,649 4,016 2.31 % 693,365 3,998 2.34 % 499,349 2,159 1.73 % Loans held for sale 281,775 3,007 4.27 % 178,475 2,003 4.49 % 319,214 3,557 4.46 % Total earning assets 10,316,635 118,491 4.61 % 10,018,789 114,441 4.63 % 9,442,078 105,770 4.49 % Less: allowance for loan losses (53,386 ) (52,844 ) (47,745 ) Total nonearning assets 1,269,029 1,228,808 1,142,514 Total assets $ 11,532,278 $ 11,194,753 $ 10,536,847 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,312,313 $ 7,025 0.85 % $ 3,174,157 $ 6,240 0.80 % $ 2,945,897 $ 3,602 0.49 % Savings 281,221 929 1.33 % 285,499 1,027 1.46 % 306,937 941 1.23 % Certificates of deposit 2,433,479 13,830 2.28 % 2,290,056 11,907 2.11 % 1,977,973 7,077 1.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,027,013 21,784 1.45 % 5,749,712 19,174 1.35 % 5,230,807 11,620 0.89 % Borrowings 678,799 3,318 1.93 % 821,889 4,221 2.05 % 927,216 3,827 1.65 % Subordinated debt, net 248,064 2,962 4.78 % 247,913 2,962 4.78 % 249,966 2,986 4.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,953,876 28,064 1.62 % 6,819,514 26,357 1.57 % 6,407,989 18,433 1.15 % Demand deposits 2,788,596 2,630,813 2,493,211 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 215,951 198,527 173,832 Total liabilities 9,958,423 9,648,854 9,075,032 Shareholders' equity 1,573,855 1,545,899 1,461,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,532,278 $ 11,194,753 $ 10,536,847 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 90,427 $ 88,084 $ 87,337 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (608 ) (611 ) (514 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 89,819 $ 87,473 $ 86,823 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.99 % 3.06 % 3.34 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.09 % 1.07 % 0.78 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2)(3) 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.71 % Total cost of deposits 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.60 %

(1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 2019 Compared with 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Increase Change due to Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate (Decrease) Rate Volume Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans $ 8,053,146 $ 202,512 5.07 % $ 7,255,533 $ 175,458 4.88 % $ 27,054 $ 7,201 $ 19,853 Taxable investment securities 1,103,799 15,875 2.88 % 945,229 10,811 2.29 % 5,064 3,066 1,998 Tax-exempt investment securities 85,158 1,522 3.57 % 77,964 1,408 3.61 % 114 (14 ) 128 Total securities 1,188,957 17,397 2.93 % 1,023,193 12,219 2.39 % 5,178 3,052 2,126 Interest-bearing deposits 695,999 8,013 2.32 % 564,041 4,522 1.62 % 3,491 2,272 1,219 Loans held for sale 230,411 5,010 4.35 % 279,380 5,936 4.25 % (926 ) 136 (1,062 ) Total earning assets 10,168,513 232,932 4.62 % 9,122,147 198,135 4.38 % 34,797 12,661 22,136 Less: allowance for loan losses (53,117 ) (46,976 ) Total nonearning assets 1,249,052 1,119,336 Total assets $ 11,364,448 $ 10,194,507 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,243,616 $ 13,264 0.82 % $ 2,860,596 $ 6,571 0.46 % $ 6,693 $ 5,713 $ 980 Savings 283,348 1,956 1.39 % 307,734 1,817 1.19 % 139 290 (151 ) Certificates of deposit 2,362,165 25,738 2.20 % 1,922,737 12,718 1.33 % 13,020 9,623 3,397 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,889,129 40,958 1.40 % 5,091,067 21,106 0.84 % 19,852 15,626 4,226 Borrowings 749,948 7,540 2.00 % 874,385 6,705 1.53 % 835 1,882 (1,047 ) Subordinated debt, net 247,989 5,923 4.78 % 254,560 6,143 4.83 % (220 ) (63 ) (157 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,887,066 54,421 1.59 % 6,220,012 33,954 1.10 % 20,467 17,445 3,022 Demand deposits 2,710,141 2,398,693 Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities 207,287 167,108 Total liabilities 9,804,494 8,785,813 Shareholders' equity 1,559,954 1,408,694 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,364,448 $ 10,194,507 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 178,511 $ 164,181 $ 14,330 $ (4,784 ) $ 19,114 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,219 ) (1,013 ) (206 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 177,292 $ 163,168 $ 14,124 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 3.03 % 3.28 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.08 % 0.75 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2)(3) 3.54 % 3.63 % Total cost of deposits 0.96 % 0.57 % (1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 110,580 $ 94,604 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 834,505 570,425 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 21,527 21,667 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 966,612 686,696 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,260,821 1,095,339 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 50,574 50,598 Other equity securities 5,396 4,797 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,657 43,229 Total Securities 1,349,448 1,193,963 Mortgage loans held for sale 362,773 220,986 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,126,729 8,018,233 Less: allowance for loan losses (54,527 ) (52,094 ) Net Loans 8,072,202 7,966,139 Premises and equipment, net 230,177 211,796 Goodwill 442,881 433,658 Other intangible assets, net 58,391 58,752 Bank-owned life insurance policies 240,621 237,371 Other assets 219,375 153,669 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,942,480 $ 11,163,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,950,615 $ 2,622,761 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,409,322 3,223,215 Savings 277,495 286,684 Certificates of deposit 2,631,386 2,237,762 Total Deposits 9,268,818 8,370,422 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 532,004 799,315 Subordinated debt, net 248,160 247,861 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 56,355 47,156 Total Borrowings 836,519 1,094,332 Other liabilities 230,691 159,856 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,336,028 9,624,610 Preferred stock Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 90,000,000 shares authorized 72,608,253 and 72,465,923 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 121,038 120,801 Capital surplus 1,036,982 1,034,676 Retained earnings 420,600 379,239 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 807,939 and 769,200 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (15,160 ) (13,955 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,160 13,955 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 15,143 (9,190 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,593,763 1,525,526 Noncontrolling interest 12,689 12,894 TOTAL EQUITY 1,606,452 1,538,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,942,480 $ 11,163,030





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 101,874 $ 93,150 $ 201,569 $ 174,682 Investment securities 8,987 6,390 17,121 11,982 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 4,015 2,159 8,013 4,522 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,007 3,557 5,010 5,936 Total interest income 117,883 105,256 231,713 197,122 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 21,784 11,620 40,958 21,106 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 3,201 3,764 7,354 6,602 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,986 5,924 6,143 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 117 63 185 103 Total interest expense 28,064 18,433 54,421 33,954 Net interest income 89,819 86,823 177,292 163,168 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,824 3,056 4,262 5,009 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 86,995 83,767 173,030 158,159 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 18,565 18,745 32,073 36,348 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,213 15,087 32,795 28,459 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 8,843 6,910 18,111 17,340 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,185 2,969 6,046 5,852 Credit card merchant fees, net 660 1,443 1,843 2,611 Bank owned life insurance 1,635 1,633 3,233 3,165 Other income 4,617 3,448 7,774 6,389 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — — (776 ) 3 Total noninterest income 54,718 50,235 101,099 100,167 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 54,263 50,324 107,123 101,108 Occupancy expense 7,662 6,802 15,913 13,279 Furniture and equipment 3,578 3,546 6,949 7,244 Amortization - intangibles 3,113 2,996 6,305 5,591 Software expense 2,788 2,648 5,533 4,988 Outside data processing 3,616 2,859 6,782 4,980 Professional fees 3,707 2,415 6,386 4,387 Advertising and marketing 3,182 3,124 6,011 5,774 Other expenses 14,647 14,507 27,677 34,173 Total noninterest expense 96,556 89,221 188,679 181,524 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 45,157 44,781 85,450 76,802 Provision for income tax expense 8,915 8,643 17,126 14,720 Net income $ 36,242 $ 36,138 $ 68,324 $ 62,082 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,604 ) (1,334 ) (2,277 ) (2,572 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,638 $ 34,804 $ 66,047 $ 59,510 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.84 Diluted earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.84 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.34 $ 0.30





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 110,580 $ 104,091 $ 94,604 $ 106,485 $ 98,339 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 834,505 775,208 570,425 582,099 341,715 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 21,527 21,001 21,667 20,910 17,749 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 966,612 900,300 686,696 709,494 457,803 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,260,821 1,099,777 1,095,339 1,051,773 1,057,663 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 50,574 49,687 50,598 52,002 53,954 Other equity securities 5,396 5,022 4,797 5,519 5,206 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,657 41,464 43,229 46,393 46,393 Total Securities 1,349,448 1,195,950 1,193,963 1,155,687 1,163,216 Mortgage loans held for sale 362,773 247,021 220,986 333,354 396,185 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,126,729 8,105,370 8,018,233 7,881,692 7,774,956 Less: allowance for loan losses (54,527 ) (53,303 ) (52,094 ) (50,236 ) (49,535 ) Net Loans 8,072,202 8,052,067 7,966,139 7,831,456 7,725,421 Premises and equipment, net 230,177 227,458 211,796 210,724 207,997 Goodwill 442,881 442,881 433,658 427,117 425,625 Other intangible assets, net 58,391 61,333 58,752 58,165 60,669 Bank-owned life insurance policies 240,621 238,977 237,371 235,348 233,682 Other assets 219,375 202,276 153,669 159,887 161,055 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 $ 11,163,030 $ 11,121,232 $ 10,831,653 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,950,615 $ 2,813,857 $ 2,622,761 $ 2,671,558 $ 2,597,320 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,409,322 3,290,907 3,223,215 3,096,317 3,017,767 Savings 277,495 285,790 286,684 298,368 305,334 Certificates of deposit 2,631,386 2,341,134 2,237,762 2,233,188 2,070,790 Total Deposits 9,268,818 8,731,688 8,370,422 8,299,431 7,991,211 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 532,004 739,160 799,315 873,469 873,622 Subordinated debt, net 248,160 248,010 247,861 247,712 247,563 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 56,355 44,775 47,156 45,591 50,981 Total Borrowings 836,519 1,031,945 1,094,332 1,166,772 1,172,166 Other liabilities 230,691 238,974 159,856 155,205 191,490 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,336,028 10,002,607 9,624,610 9,621,408 9,354,867 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,038 121,047 120,801 120,613 120,615 Capital surplus 1,036,982 1,035,563 1,034,676 1,032,863 1,031,965 Retained earnings 420,600 399,030 379,239 354,842 328,125 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (15,160 ) (14,067 ) (13,955 ) (13,780 ) (13,500 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,160 14,067 13,955 13,780 13,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 15,143 (1,792 ) (9,190 ) (22,348 ) (17,944 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,593,763 1,553,848 1,525,526 1,485,970 1,462,761 Noncontrolling interest 12,689 11,808 12,894 13,854 14,025 TOTAL EQUITY 1,606,452 1,565,656 1,538,420 1,499,824 1,476,786 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 $ 11,163,030 $ 11,121,232 $ 10,831,653





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 101,874 $ 99,695 $ 99,446 $ 97,215 $ 93,150 Investment securities 8,987 8,134 8,126 7,019 6,390 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 4,015 3,998 3,559 2,148 2,159 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,007 2,003 3,176 4,012 3,557 Total interest income 117,883 113,830 114,307 110,394 105,256 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 21,784 19,174 17,495 14,540 11,620 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 3,201 4,153 4,585 4,153 3,764 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,962 2,961 2,962 2,986 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 117 68 58 42 63 Total interest expense 28,064 26,357 25,099 21,697 18,433 Net interest income 89,819 87,473 89,208 88,697 86,823 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,824 1,438 2,292 1,241 3,056 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 86,995 86,035 86,916 87,456 83,767 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 18,565 13,508 12,951 15,804 18,745 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,213 15,582 13,212 14,493 15,087 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 8,843 9,268 5,982 8,542 6,910 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,185 2,861 2,928 3,028 2,969 Credit card merchant fees, net 660 1,183 1,298 1,563 1,443 Bank owned life insurance 1,635 1,598 2,014 1,657 1,633 Other income 4,617 3,157 3,824 4,130 3,448 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — (776 ) — — — Total noninterest income 54,718 46,381 42,209 49,217 50,235 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 54,263 52,860 50,233 50,497 50,324 Occupancy expense 7,662 8,251 7,352 7,013 6,802 Furniture and equipment 3,578 3,371 3,587 3,646 3,546 Amortization - intangibles 3,113 3,192 3,123 2,996 2,996 Software expense 2,788 2,745 2,694 2,940 2,648 Outside data processing 3,616 3,166 2,466 2,917 2,859 Professional fees 3,707 2,679 2,028 1,908 2,415 Advertising and marketing 3,182 2,829 2,546 2,874 3,124 Other expenses 14,647 13,030 8,308 13,471 14,507 Total noninterest expense 96,556 92,123 82,337 88,262 89,221 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 45,157 40,293 46,788 48,411 44,781 Provision for income tax expense 8,915 8,211 10,348 9,159 8,643 Net income 36,242 32,082 36,440 39,252 36,138 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,604 ) (673 ) (450 ) (959 ) (1,334 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,638 $ 31,409 $ 35,990 $ 38,293 $ 34,804 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 $ 0.48 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,044,817 71,992,330 71,905,956 71,875,085 71,787,980 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,145,600 $ 72,099,558 72,043,369 72,044,355 71,949,590 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 88,442 $ 83,686 $ 86,400 $ 174,842 $ 157,729 $ 17,113 10.85 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,185 2,969 2,861 6,046 5,852 194 3.32 % Credit card merchant fees 660 1,443 1,183 1,843 2,611 (768 ) (29.41 )% Other income 5,273 4,062 3,927 9,200 8,017 1,183 14.76 % Subtotal 9,118 8,474 7,971 17,089 16,480 609 3.70 % Gain/(loss) on investment securities — — (776 ) (776 ) 3 (779 ) N/M Total noninterest income 9,118 8,474 7,195 16,313 16,483 (170 ) (1.03 )% Total revenue 97,560 92,160 93,595 191,155 174,212 16,943 9.73 % Provision for loan losses 2,824 3,056 1,438 4,262 5,009 (747 ) (14.91 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 32,353 27,840 31,087 63,440 58,042 5,398 9.30 % Occupancy expense 5,007 4,274 5,244 10,251 8,291 1,960 23.64 % Furniture and equipment 2,517 2,491 2,367 4,884 5,022 (138 ) (2.75 )% Amortization of intangibles 1,315 1,530 1,366 2,681 2,751 (70 ) (2.54 )% Other expenses 18,938 15,364 16,181 35,119 36,111 (992 ) (2.75 )% Total expenses 60,130 51,499 56,245 116,375 110,217 6,158 5.59 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 34,606 37,605 35,912 70,518 58,986 11,532 19.55 % Corporate allocation 546 476 452 998 932 66 7.08 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 35,152 38,081 36,364 71,516 59,918 11,598 19.36 % Provision for income tax expense 6,650 7,142 7,192 13,842 11,023 2,819 25.57 % Net income 28,502 30,939 29,172 57,674 48,895 8,779 17.95 % Noncontrolling interest 1 (6 ) 2 3 (8 ) 11 N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 28,503 $ 30,933 $ 29,174 $ 57,677 $ 48,887 $ 8,790 17.98 % Efficiency ratio 61.63 % 55.88 % 59.60 % 60.63 % 63.27 % (2.64 )% (4.17 )%





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage

income, net $ 18,898 $ 19,344 $ 13,756 $ 32,654 $ 37,005 $ (4,351 ) (11.76 )% Real estate brokerage income, net 2,873 2,818 1,561 4,434 4,517 (83 ) (1.84 )% Title insurance and settlement fees 594 579 368 962 895 67 7.49 % Property management fees, net 5,970 4,092 7,708 13,678 12,823 855 6.67 % Income from unconsolidated

subsidiary 162 100 94 256 194 62 31.96 % Net interest and other income 1,677 3,342 1,372 3,049 5,887 (2,838 ) (48.21 )% Total revenue 30,174 30,275 24,859 55,033 61,321 (6,288 ) (10.25 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 13,309 15,403 12,895 26,204 29,280 (3,076 ) (10.51 )% Occupancy expense 2,028 1,964 2,345 4,373 3,858 515 13.35 % Furniture and equipment 803 835 768 1,571 1,816 (245 ) (13.49 )% Amortization of intangible assets 695 672 725 1,420 1,343 77 5.73 % Other expenses 7,234 8,158 6,241 13,475 14,452 (977 ) (6.76 )% Total expenses 24,069 27,032 22,974 47,043 50,749 (3,706 ) (7.30 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,105 3,243 1,885 7,990 10,572 (2,582 ) (24.42 )% Corporate allocation (328 ) (293 ) (263 ) (591 ) (582 ) (9 ) 1.55 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 5,777 2,950 1,622 7,399 9,990 (2,591 ) (25.94 )% Provision for income tax expense 1,287 633 551 1,838 2,192 (354 ) (16.15 )% Net income 4,490 2,317 1,071 5,561 7,798 (2,237 ) (28.69 )% Noncontrolling interest (1,248 ) (891 ) (252 ) (1,500 ) (1,512 ) 12 (0.79 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,242 $ 1,426 $ 819 $ 4,061 $ 6,286 $ (2,225 ) (35.40 )% Efficiency ratio 79.77 % 89.29 % 92.42 % 85.48 % 82.76 % 2.72 % 3.29 %





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 13,067 $ 11,059 $ 11,873 $ 24,940 $ 20,416 $ 4,524 22.16 % Employee benefits 3,833 3,454 3,506 7,339 6,650 689 10.36 % Travel insurance 1,169 1,389 1,289 2,458 3,157 (699 ) (22.14 )% Specialized benefit services 163 171 170 333 340 (7 ) (2.06 )% Total commissions and fees 18,232 16,073 16,838 35,070 30,563 4,507 14.75 % Contingency and bonus revenue 1,893 1,433 1,585 3,479 2,566 913 35.58 % Other income 79 71 75 154 141 13 9.22 % Total revenue 20,204 17,577 18,498 38,703 33,270 5,433 16.33 % Employee commission expense 3,401 2,953 3,098 6,500 5,468 1,032 18.87 % Revenue, net of commission expense 16,803 14,624 15,400 32,203 27,802 4,401 15.83 % Salaries and employee benefits 8,601 7,081 8,878 17,479 13,786 3,693 26.79 % Occupancy expense 627 564 662 1,289 1,130 159 14.07 % Furniture and equipment 258 220 236 494 406 88 21.67 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,103 794 1,101 2,204 1,497 707 47.23 % Other expenses 1,768 2,032 2,027 3,795 3,739 56 1.50 % Total operating expenses 12,357 10,691 12,904 25,261 20,558 4,703 22.88 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 4,446 3,933 2,496 6,942 7,244 (302 ) (4.17 )% Corporate allocation (218 ) (183 ) (189 ) (407 ) (350 ) (57 ) 16.29 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,228 3,750 2,307 6,535 6,894 (359 ) (5.21 )% Provision for income tax expense 978 868 468 1,446 1,505 (59 ) (3.92 )% Net income 3,250 2,882 1,839 5,089 5,389 (300 ) (5.57 )% Noncontrolling interest (357 ) (437 ) (423 ) (780 ) (1,052 ) 272 (25.86 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 2,893 $ 2,445 $ 1,416 $ 4,309 $ 4,337 $ (28 ) (0.65 )% Provision for income taxes 978 868 468 1,446 1,505 (59 ) (3.92 )% Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,309 1,007 1,333 2,642 1,913 729 38.11 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,180 $ 4,320 $ 3,217 $ 8,397 $ 7,755 $ 642 8.28 % Efficiency ratio 73.54 % 73.11 % 83.79 % 78.44 % 73.94 % 4.50 % 6.09 %





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.20 % 1.32 % 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.18 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other

intangibles and amortization 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.14 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.35 % 1.48 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.83 % 9.55 % 8.24 % 8.54 % 8.52 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other

intangibles and amortization 5.07 % 5.64 % 5.00 % 5.03 % 4.95 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.90 % 15.19 % 13.24 % 13.57 % 13.47 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.89 % 9.62 % 8.30 % 8.60 % 8.59 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other

intangibles and amortization 5.16 % 5.74 % 5.09 % 5.13 % 5.03 % Return on average tangible common equity

(non-GAAP) 14.05 % 15.36 % 13.39 % 13.73 % 13.62 % Book value (GAAP) $ 21.95 $ 20.22 $ 21.40 $ 21.95 $ 20.22 Impact of excluding average goodwill and other

intangibles and amortization (6.90 ) (6.72 ) (6.94 ) (6.90 ) (6.72 ) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 15.05 $ 13.50 $ 14.46 $ 15.05 $ 13.50





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 34,638 $ 31,409 $ 35,990 $ 38,293 $ 34,804 Acquisition-related expenses 20 411 (1,518 ) 424 797 Income tax expense -tax reform legislation — — 696 — — Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (3 ) (52 ) 355 (44 ) (93 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (3 ) (52 ) 1,051 (44 ) (93 ) Total charges, net of taxes 17 359 (467 ) 380 704 Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting

comparability (non-GAAP) $ 34,655 $ 31,768 $ 35,523 $ 38,673 $ 35,508 Weighted average diluted shares 72,145,600 72,099,558 72,043,369 72,044,355 71,949,590 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 $ 0.48 Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting

comparability (non-GAAP) $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 Average assets $ 11,532,278 $ 11,194,753 $ 11,149,960 $ 10,844,570 $ 10,536,847 Average tangible equity $ 1,070,634 $ 1,039,630 1,022,982 $ 1,003,151 $ 981,607 Return on average assets, excluding certain items

affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.35 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.90 % 13.38 % 14.73 % 16.23 % 15.48 % Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 14.06 % 13.53 % 14.93 % 16.45 % 15.66 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting

comparability (non-GAAP) 66.79 % 68.12 % 63.81 % 63.69 % 64.52 %





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 66,047 $ 59,510 Acquisition-related expenses 431 9,523 Total charges 431 9,523 Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (55 ) (1,732 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (55 ) (1,732 ) Total charges, net of taxes 376 7,791 Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting

comparability (non-GAAP) $ 66,423 $ 67,301 Weighted average diluted shares 72,122,467 70,551,537 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.92 $ 0.84 Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting

comparability (non-GAAP) $ 0.92 $ 0.95 Average assets $ 11,364,448 $ 10,194,507 Average tangible equity $ 1,055,218 $ 957,021 Return on average assets, excluding certain items

affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.18 % 1.33 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.65 % 15.11 % Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.80 % 15.29 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting

comparability (non-GAAP) 67.43 % 65.32 %

