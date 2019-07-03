TowerJazz Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call









MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel - July 03, 2019 - TowerJazz (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the global specialty foundry leader, will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release on Monday, July 29, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and third quarter 2019 guidance on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m.Israel time).

This call will be webcasted and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on TowerJazz's website at http://ir.towerjazz.com/ or can also be accessed by calling the following numbers: U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-668-9141; Israel: 03-918-0609; International: +972-3-918-0609. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.

About TowerJazz

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE:TSEM) and its subsidiaries operate collectively under the brand name TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader. TowerJazz manufactures next-generation integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and aerospace and defense. TowerJazz's advanced technology is comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. TowerJazz also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies that need to expand capacity. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, TowerJazz operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through its partnership with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. LTD. For more information, please visit www.towerjazz.com.

###

Contact Information:

TowerJazz Investor Relations GK Investor Relations

Noit Levy-Karoubi, +972 4 604 7066 Tel: 1 646 201 9246 (US) / +972 8 926 7464 (Israel)

noit.levi@towerjazz.com gavriel@gkir.com

Attachment

Source: Tower Semiconductor